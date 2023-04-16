Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Tuscany
Siena
Residential properties for sale in Siena, Italy
Poggibonsi
4
Siena
3
Unione dei Comuni Valdichiana Senese
3
Montepulciano
2
Unione dei Comuni Amiata Val d Orcia
1
Clear all
22 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Rapolano Terme, Italy
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
20 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
Stone farmhouse close to Hot Springs, Rapolano Terme, Siena, Toscana Charming stone farmh…
Villa 9 room villa
Montepulciano, Italy
25 Number of rooms
6 bath
1 138 m²
€ 1,800,000
In the municipality of Montepulciano, world-famous for the integrity of its historical and c…
Villa 9 room villa
Poggibonsi, Italy
25 Number of rooms
8 bath
1 250 000 m²
€ 15,000,000
Poggibonsi, like many Tuscan towns, was born of an ancient history that culturally marked th…
8 room house
Siena, Italy
14 Number of rooms
400 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
This farmhouse with a swimming pool and extension is located in close proximity to Castiglio…
2 room house
Castiglione d Orcia, Italy
12 Number of rooms
6 bath
337 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 895,000
This truly special house is the result of a renovation project of a typical rural building l…
5 room house
Montepulciano, Italy
17 Number of rooms
4 bath
440 m²
€ 1,000,000
The name of Montepulciano alone evokes historical periods dating back as far as 600 B.C. tra…
Villa 9 room villa
San Gimignano, Italy
19 Number of rooms
9 bath
610 m²
€ 2,150,000
Prestigious property for sale near San Gimignano consisting of ancient “Leopoldina” farmhous…
Villa 5 room villa
Siena, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 150 m²
€ 3,100,000
LD-0804. Элитная Вилла в Италии, продажаНедалеко от Сиены на зеленых холмах Тосканы на откр…
Villa 5 room villa
Siena, Italy
6 Number of rooms
655 m²
€ 3,500,000
VB-VILSIE. Превосходная вилла в СиенеВилла в отличном состоянии после капитального ремонта. …
Villa 5 room villa
Siena, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
€ 3,000,000
VB-VILSI. Шикарная вилла в СиенеВилла площадью 1000 кв.м. с земельным участком площадью 1,5 …
1 room apartment
Pienza, Italy
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
€ 200,000
IS-190717-2. Прекрасные апартаменты в новом жилом комплексежылой и туристический комплекс, п…
Villa 3 room villa
Poggibonsi, Italy
4 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 1,500,000
CA-1389. Вилла с прекрасным видом на холмы КьянтиВилла находится в доминирующем расположении…
Villa 3 room villa
Montalcino, Italy
4 bath
300 m²
€ 2,500,000
Italian wine lovers will be happy with this property in Montalcino which is only 800 meters …
9 room house
Siena, Italy
1 180 m²
3 Floor
Price on request
The villa is located on a hill overlooking the panorama of the Siena hills covered with a ge…
Villa 3 room villa
Poggibonsi, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
200 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa with panoramic views of Lake Massachukkoli and the Tyrrhenian Sea, located in a unique…
Villa 4 room villa
Poggibonsi, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
€ 1,500,000
Sitting in a picturesque secluded place, with stunning views of the Tuscan hills, located ne…
Castle
Siena, Italy
1 140 m²
€ 2,500,000
The beautiful castle is located in Siena, Tuscany. A distinctive feature of the castle is, t…
9 room house
Siena, Italy
930 m²
€ 3,800,000
A lovely Tuscan-style house is in Montalcino, Tuscany. To the center of Montalcino 6 km, to …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Siena, Italy
1 200 m²
€ 7,500,000
The exclusive villa is located near Siena, Tuscany. The manor belonged to the famous Florent…
Villa 5 room villa
Siena, Italy
450 m²
€ 6,000,000
Nice villa is a few miles from Siena, Tuscany The area of the three-storey house is 450 sq.…
Villa 6 room villa
Siena, Italy
330 m²
€ 1,650,000
The beautiful villa is located in Buonconvento, Tuscany. The prestigious property is surroun…
3 room apartment
Siena, Italy
250 m²
€ 1,000,000
Beautiful apartments are located on the ground floor of an ancient villa in Montepulciano, T…
