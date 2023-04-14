Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Italy
  3. Lazio
  4. Roma Capitale
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Roma Capitale, Italy

Rome
8
Anzio
6
Nettuno
2
Campagnano di Roma
1
Monte Compatri
1
27 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Rome, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Rome, Italy
5 Number of rooms 330 m²
€ 790,000
LD-0204. Элитный дом возле озера Браччано, недалеко от РимаЭлитный дом возле озера Браччано,…
Villa 4 room villain Rome, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Rome, Italy
5 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 6,500,000
VB-VILROMA. Очаровательная вилла в РимеОчаровательная вилла 600 кв.м. с садом 400 кв.м., рас…
Villa 5 room villain Rome, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Rome, Italy
6 Number of rooms 750 m²
€ 2,400,000
IT-180618-1. Вилла в Риме. ИталияВ престижном  районе EUR (на юге Рима) продается  …
Villa 3 room villain Monte Compatri, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Monte Compatri, Italy
4 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 230,000
PO-110317-1. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Рим » Монте-КомпатриДом находится в Парке дей Касте…
Villa Villain Rome, Italy
Villa Villa
Rome, Italy
2 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 690,000
IT-260319. Двухуровневая вилла 180м2. с очаровательной террасойВ престижном парке для гольфа…
Villa 4 room villain Rome, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Rome, Italy
5 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 1,800,000
AG-160316. BИЛЛА НА УЛИЦЕ АППИА АНТИКА, РИМПредлагаемая вилла находится в одной из самых пре…
Villa 4 room villain Rome, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Rome, Italy
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 800,000
AG-160316-2. BИЛЛА В ТРЕВИНЬЯНО РОМАНО, PИМПредлагаемая вилла находится в Трeвиньяно, живопи…
Villa 5 room villain Selva Candida, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Selva Candida, Italy
6 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 2,500,000
IT-. Четырехуровневая вилла 450 кв.м. с большим садом и террассойРим, Казал Палокко В прод…
Villa 4 room villain Falcognana, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Falcognana, Italy
6 bath 330 m²
€ 1,650,000
Villa for sale in the area of Vallerano, Rome, in a residential complex, surrounded by green…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin San Giorgio di Acilia, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
San Giorgio di Acilia, Italy
5 bath 400 m²
€ 1,050,000
In the Axa area & # 8212; Roman neighbourhood of elite villas in the south-west of Rome, 6 …
Villa 3 room villain Axa, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Axa, Italy
2 bath 250 m²
€ 700,000
For sale a detached villa in Infernetto, Rome, in a closed village for 20 villas. The villa …
Villa 5 room villain Campagnano di Roma, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Campagnano di Roma, Italy
4 bath 380 m²
€ 925,000
Villa in Lazio located in Campanano di Roma near Lake Bracchano. On the territory of the vi…
Villa 4 room villain Rome, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Rome, Italy
4 bath 500 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale an elegant villa surrounded by a huge park with swimming pool, 20 minutes from the…
Villa Villain Nettuno, Italy
Villa Villa
Nettuno, Italy
3 m²
€ 230,000
The nice house is located on the first shoreline in Nettuno, Lazio. The villa has a spacious…
Villa Villain Roma Capitale, Italy
Villa Villa
Roma Capitale, Italy
3 m²
€ 2,400,000
Elegant villa located in the suburbs of Rome, Lazio The house is surrounded by a garden wit…
Villa Villain Anzio, Italy
Villa Villa
Anzio, Italy
5 m²
€ 900,000
The nice villa is located in a quiet area of Anzio, Lazio. The resort consists of two parts:…
Villa Villain Anzio, Italy
Villa Villa
Anzio, Italy
3 m²
€ 230,000
Beautiful villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. Sandy beach is located 2 km from the house. The …
Villa 4 room villain Roma Capitale, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Roma Capitale, Italy
500 m²
€ 10,000,000
Luxurious villa located in the heart of Rome, Lazio The area of the house is 500 sq. m, the…
Villa 5 room villain Roma Capitale, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Roma Capitale, Italy
550 m²
€ 5,000,000
Luxury villa located in Rome, Lazio The four-storey house is equipped with an elevator
Villa 6 room villain Roma Capitale, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Roma Capitale, Italy
1 000 m²
€ 2,850,000
 
Villa 6 room villain Roma Capitale, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Roma Capitale, Italy
340 m²
€ 1,500,000
The nice villa is located in the suburbs of Rome, Lazio. It is the capital of Italy, in addi…
Villa 5 room villain Roma Capitale, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Roma Capitale, Italy
500 m²
€ 1,100,000
Nice villa located in the suburbs of Rome, Lazio The area of the house is 500 sq. m, and th…
Villa 3 room villain Anzio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Anzio, Italy
200 m²
€ 320,000
The beautiful villa is located in the resort town of Anzio, Lazio. The area of this villa is…
Villa 3 room villain Anzio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Anzio, Italy
100 m²
€ 285,000
The beautiful villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. Small shops, bars, supermarkets and restaura…
Villa 4 room villain Anzio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Anzio, Italy
138 m²
€ 269,000
Beautiful villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. The area of the villa is 138 square meters, it i…
Villa 3 room villain Anzio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Anzio, Italy
85 m²
€ 250,000
The nice villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. The area of the two-storey house is 85 square met…
Villa 5 room villain Nettuno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Nettuno, Italy
192 m²
€ 250,000
The stunning villa is in the resort of Nettuno, Lazio. The house is located in a calm area, …

Properties features in Roma Capitale, Italy

