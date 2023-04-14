Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Lazio
Roma Capitale
Houses
Houses for sale in Roma Capitale, Italy
Rome
8
Anzio
7
Nettuno
2
Campagnano di Roma
1
Fiumicino
1
Monte Compatri
1
Tivoli
1
House
Clear all
32 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Rome, Italy
5 Number of rooms
330 m²
€ 790,000
LD-0204. Элитный дом возле озера Браччано, недалеко от РимаЭлитный дом возле озера Браччано,…
Villa 4 room villa
Rome, Italy
5 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 6,500,000
VB-VILROMA. Очаровательная вилла в РимеОчаровательная вилла 600 кв.м. с садом 400 кв.м., рас…
Villa 5 room villa
Rome, Italy
6 Number of rooms
750 m²
€ 2,400,000
IT-180618-1. Вилла в Риме. ИталияВ престижном районе EUR (на юге Рима) продается …
Villa 3 room villa
Monte Compatri, Italy
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 230,000
PO-110317-1. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Рим » Монте-КомпатриДом находится в Парке дей Касте…
Villa Villa
Rome, Italy
2 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 690,000
IT-260319. Двухуровневая вилла 180м2. с очаровательной террасойВ престижном парке для гольфа…
Villa 4 room villa
Rome, Italy
5 Number of rooms
360 m²
€ 1,800,000
AG-160316. BИЛЛА НА УЛИЦЕ АППИА АНТИКА, РИМПредлагаемая вилла находится в одной из самых пре…
Villa 4 room villa
Rome, Italy
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 800,000
AG-160316-2. BИЛЛА В ТРЕВИНЬЯНО РОМАНО, PИМПредлагаемая вилла находится в Трeвиньяно, живопи…
Villa 5 room villa
Selva Candida, Italy
6 Number of rooms
450 m²
€ 2,500,000
IT-. Четырехуровневая вилла 450 кв.м. с большим садом и террассойРим, Казал Палокко В прод…
Villa 4 room villa
Falcognana, Italy
6 bath
330 m²
€ 1,650,000
Villa for sale in the area of Vallerano, Rome, in a residential complex, surrounded by green…
3 room house
Tivoli, Italy
3 bath
200 m²
€ 950,000
Share with friends
Villa 3 room villa
Axa, Italy
2 bath
250 m²
€ 700,000
For sale a detached villa in Infernetto, Rome, in a closed village for 20 villas. The villa …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
San Giorgio di Acilia, Italy
5 bath
400 m²
€ 1,050,000
In the Axa area & # 8212; Roman neighbourhood of elite villas in the south-west of Rome, 6 …
Villa 5 room villa
Campagnano di Roma, Italy
4 bath
380 m²
€ 925,000
Villa in Lazio located in Campanano di Roma near Lake Bracchano. On the territory of the vi…
Villa 4 room villa
Rome, Italy
4 bath
500 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale an elegant villa surrounded by a huge park with swimming pool, 20 minutes from the…
3 room townhouse
Fiumicino, Italy
2 bath
120 m²
€ 229,000
For sale three level villa, total area 120 sq.m., with terrace and garden. The villa is loc…
House
Roma Capitale, Italy
1 100 m²
€ 5,000,000
The luxury house is located in the prestigious district of Rome, Lazio. Today Rome is one of…
Villa Villa
Nettuno, Italy
3 m²
€ 230,000
The nice house is located on the first shoreline in Nettuno, Lazio. The villa has a spacious…
Castle
Roma Capitale, Italy
30 m²
€ 24,000,000
The luxury castle, converted to a hotel, is only 15 km away from the centre of Rome, Lazio …
House
Anzio, Italy
2 m²
€ 240,000
The new house is located in the quiet area of Anzio, Lazio. Only 200 meters to the beach and…
Villa Villa
Roma Capitale, Italy
3 m²
€ 2,400,000
Elegant villa located in the suburbs of Rome, Lazio The house is surrounded by a garden wit…
Villa Villa
Anzio, Italy
5 m²
€ 900,000
The nice villa is located in a quiet area of Anzio, Lazio. The resort consists of two parts:…
Villa Villa
Anzio, Italy
3 m²
€ 230,000
Beautiful villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. Sandy beach is located 2 km from the house. The …
Villa 4 room villa
Roma Capitale, Italy
500 m²
€ 10,000,000
Luxurious villa located in the heart of Rome, Lazio The area of the house is 500 sq. m, the…
Villa 5 room villa
Roma Capitale, Italy
550 m²
€ 5,000,000
Luxury villa located in Rome, Lazio The four-storey house is equipped with an elevator
Villa 6 room villa
Roma Capitale, Italy
1 000 m²
€ 2,850,000
Villa 6 room villa
Roma Capitale, Italy
340 m²
€ 1,500,000
The nice villa is located in the suburbs of Rome, Lazio. It is the capital of Italy, in addi…
Villa 5 room villa
Roma Capitale, Italy
500 m²
€ 1,100,000
Nice villa located in the suburbs of Rome, Lazio The area of the house is 500 sq. m, and th…
Villa 3 room villa
Anzio, Italy
200 m²
€ 320,000
The beautiful villa is located in the resort town of Anzio, Lazio. The area of this villa is…
Villa 3 room villa
Anzio, Italy
100 m²
€ 285,000
The beautiful villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. Small shops, bars, supermarkets and restaura…
Villa 4 room villa
Anzio, Italy
138 m²
€ 269,000
Beautiful villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. The area of the villa is 138 square meters, it i…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Roma Capitale, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map