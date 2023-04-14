Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Marche
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in Marche, Italy

San Benedetto del Tronto
5
Civitanova Marche
4
Pesaro e Urbino
4
Camerino
2
Fano
1
Morrovalle
1
Pesaro
1
Senigallia
1
Villa To archive
26 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
14 Number of rooms 600 m²
Price on request
Villa in a splendid position with a wide view of the sea and the Sibillini mountains. Garden…
Villa 9 room villain Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
16 Number of rooms 550 m²
Price on request
Villa with sea view which is 400 meters on two floors plus attic and basement Living on the …
Villa 9 room villain Camerino, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Camerino, Italy
14 Number of rooms 430 m²
Price on request
Beautiful recently renovated villa with quality finishes in a panoramic position 1 km from t…
Villa 9 room villain Camerino, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Camerino, Italy
30 Number of rooms 1 400 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N864 (R) Property name: Casa Ridente Location: In country Town/City…
Villa 9 room villain San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
16 Number of rooms 500 m²
Price on request
Villa with open sea view park of 2,000 square meters construction 70s Quality finishes Possi…
Villa 9 room villain Morrovalle, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Morrovalle, Italy
19 Number of rooms 760 m²
Price on request
Villa newly built large park with panoramic location halfway between the center and the vall…
Villa 9 room villain Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
11 Number of rooms 345 m²
Price on request
Villa on three floors with six bedrooms, six bathrooms staggered two kitchens, two living ro…
Villa 5 room villain Fano, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Fano, Italy
6 Number of rooms 770 m²
€ 3,745,000
BG-CC1118. Продается вилла конца 19 века площадью 450 кв.мВ престижной зоне Фано (Марке), с …
Villa 5 room villain Pesaro, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Pesaro, Italy
6 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 1,819,000
BG-CC1089. Вилла с видом на Адриатическое мореВ Марке, Пезаро: в очень красивом, ландшафтном…
Villa Villain Marotta, Italy
Villa Villa
Marotta, Italy
1 800 m²
€ 3,745,000
BG-CC1100. Красивая вилла не далеко от Адриатического побережья и города МароттаИталия, реги…
Villa 3 room villain Sirolo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Sirolo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 1,350,000
BG-HICONS20U . Вилла с видом на море, Нумана, МаркеПолностью отремонтированная вилла в 2007 …
Villa 5 room villain San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
6 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 3,000,000
BG-ABIV5601U . Роскошная вилла в средиземноморском стиле, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-TронтоРоскошная…
Villa 4 room villain San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
BG-AH08U . Эксклюзивная и роскошная вилла, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоЭксклюзивный и роскошный…
Villa 5 room villain Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
6 Number of rooms 10 200 m²
€ 2,200,000
BG-ABIV5401U . Древняя вилла в Порто Сан ЭльпидиоВилла 1780 года в Порто Сан Эльпидио, в 8 к…
Villa 4 room villain Monteprandone, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Monteprandone, Italy
5 Number of rooms
€ 2,000,000
BG-AH05U . Красивая дом на холмах MonteprandoneКрасивый дом на холмах Monteprandone, в 10 км…
Villa 4 room villain Acquaviva Picena, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Acquaviva Picena, Italy
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,950,000
BG-ABIV5801U . Роскошная вилла недалеко от города AcquavivaСовременная вилла с потрясающим в…
Villa 5 room villain Case di Coccia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Case di Coccia, Italy
6 Number of rooms 850 000 m²
€ 1,750,000
BG-ABIV5201U . Старый дом в Марина-дель-ТронтоСтарый дом в Марина-дель-Тронто, 15 км от Альб…
Villa 5 room villain Senigallia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Senigallia, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 078 m²
€ 2,800,000
BG-V6001N . Эксклюзивная вилла с прекрасным видом на мореЭксклюзивная вилла, расположенная н…
Villa 5 room villain Castorano, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Castorano, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 000 m²
€ 2,100,000
BG-V5101U. Древний епископский дворец в Колли-дель-ТронтоДревний епископский дворец в Колли-…
Villa 4 room villain San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,650,000
BG-V5602U. Вилла на первой линии в Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоСемейный дом, расположен на перв…
Villa 2 room villain San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
3 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 275,000
EC-181219-5. Вилла в городе КолоннеллаВилла в городе Колоннелла всего в пяти минутах от пляж…
Villa Villain Tavullia, Italy
Villa Villa
Tavullia, Italy
2 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 89,000
ARH-180220-4. Двухэтажный дом в самом сердце небольшого средневекового городка ПиччаноЦена с…
Villa Villain Marche, Italy
Villa Villa
Marche, Italy
€ 5,000,000
Italy Marche Prestigious modern villa An absolutely new prestigious villa near the walls of …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Pedaso, Italy
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Pedaso, Italy
6 bath 700 m²
€ 1,000,000
Villa Villain Ancona, Italy
Villa Villa
Ancona, Italy
6 m²
€ 3,950,000
The beautiful villa is located near Tolentino, Marque. The house is located in a quiet area,…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Ancona, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ancona, Italy
600 m²
€ 2,500,000
Luxury villa is located in Treya, Marque. The house is just 30 minutes from the coast and cl…

Properties features in Marche, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
