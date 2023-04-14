Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Marche
Villas
Villas for sale in Marche, Italy
San Benedetto del Tronto
5
Civitanova Marche
4
Pesaro e Urbino
4
Camerino
2
Fano
1
Morrovalle
1
Pesaro
1
Senigallia
1
Villa
Clear all
26 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 9 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
14 Number of rooms
600 m²
Price on request
Villa in a splendid position with a wide view of the sea and the Sibillini mountains. Garden…
Villa 9 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
16 Number of rooms
550 m²
Price on request
Villa with sea view which is 400 meters on two floors plus attic and basement Living on the …
Villa 9 room villa
Camerino, Italy
14 Number of rooms
430 m²
Price on request
Beautiful recently renovated villa with quality finishes in a panoramic position 1 km from t…
Villa 9 room villa
Camerino, Italy
30 Number of rooms
1 400 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N864 (R) Property name: Casa Ridente Location: In country Town/City…
Villa 9 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
16 Number of rooms
500 m²
Price on request
Villa with open sea view park of 2,000 square meters construction 70s Quality finishes Possi…
Villa 9 room villa
Morrovalle, Italy
19 Number of rooms
760 m²
Price on request
Villa newly built large park with panoramic location halfway between the center and the vall…
Villa 9 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
11 Number of rooms
345 m²
Price on request
Villa on three floors with six bedrooms, six bathrooms staggered two kitchens, two living ro…
Villa 5 room villa
Fano, Italy
6 Number of rooms
770 m²
€ 3,745,000
BG-CC1118. Продается вилла конца 19 века площадью 450 кв.мВ престижной зоне Фано (Марке), с …
Villa 5 room villa
Pesaro, Italy
6 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 1,819,000
BG-CC1089. Вилла с видом на Адриатическое мореВ Марке, Пезаро: в очень красивом, ландшафтном…
Villa Villa
Marotta, Italy
1 800 m²
€ 3,745,000
BG-CC1100. Красивая вилла не далеко от Адриатического побережья и города МароттаИталия, реги…
Villa 3 room villa
Sirolo, Italy
4 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 1,350,000
BG-HICONS20U . Вилла с видом на море, Нумана, МаркеПолностью отремонтированная вилла в 2007 …
Villa 5 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
6 Number of rooms
450 m²
€ 3,000,000
BG-ABIV5601U . Роскошная вилла в средиземноморском стиле, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-TронтоРоскошная…
Villa 4 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 1,500,000
BG-AH08U . Эксклюзивная и роскошная вилла, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоЭксклюзивный и роскошный…
Villa 5 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
6 Number of rooms
10 200 m²
€ 2,200,000
BG-ABIV5401U . Древняя вилла в Порто Сан ЭльпидиоВилла 1780 года в Порто Сан Эльпидио, в 8 к…
Villa 4 room villa
Monteprandone, Italy
5 Number of rooms
€ 2,000,000
BG-AH05U . Красивая дом на холмах MonteprandoneКрасивый дом на холмах Monteprandone, в 10 км…
Villa 4 room villa
Acquaviva Picena, Italy
5 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 1,950,000
BG-ABIV5801U . Роскошная вилла недалеко от города AcquavivaСовременная вилла с потрясающим в…
Villa 5 room villa
Case di Coccia, Italy
6 Number of rooms
850 000 m²
€ 1,750,000
BG-ABIV5201U . Старый дом в Марина-дель-ТронтоСтарый дом в Марина-дель-Тронто, 15 км от Альб…
Villa 5 room villa
Senigallia, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 078 m²
€ 2,800,000
BG-V6001N . Эксклюзивная вилла с прекрасным видом на мореЭксклюзивная вилла, расположенная н…
Villa 5 room villa
Castorano, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 000 m²
€ 2,100,000
BG-V5101U. Древний епископский дворец в Колли-дель-ТронтоДревний епископский дворец в Колли-…
Villa 4 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 1,650,000
BG-V5602U. Вилла на первой линии в Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоСемейный дом, расположен на перв…
Villa 2 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
3 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 275,000
EC-181219-5. Вилла в городе КолоннеллаВилла в городе Колоннелла всего в пяти минутах от пляж…
Villa Villa
Tavullia, Italy
2 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 89,000
ARH-180220-4. Двухэтажный дом в самом сердце небольшого средневекового городка ПиччаноЦена с…
Villa Villa
Marche, Italy
€ 5,000,000
Italy Marche Prestigious modern villa An absolutely new prestigious villa near the walls of …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Pedaso, Italy
6 bath
700 m²
€ 1,000,000
Share with friends
Villa Villa
Ancona, Italy
6 m²
€ 3,950,000
The beautiful villa is located near Tolentino, Marque. The house is located in a quiet area,…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ancona, Italy
600 m²
€ 2,500,000
Luxury villa is located in Treya, Marque. The house is just 30 minutes from the coast and cl…
Properties features in Marche, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map