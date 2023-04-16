Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Livorno

Residential properties for sale in Livorno, Italy

Livorno
4
Cecina
2
Campiglia Marittima
1
16 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Quercianella, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Quercianella, Italy
5 Number of rooms 230 m²
€ 1,500,000
KK-081020. Вилла с своим выходом на мореQUERCIANELLA - в этом городке с полной инфраструктур…
Villa 3 room villain Castiglioncello, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Castiglioncello, Italy
4 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 2,200,000
LD-1056. Сказочный дом с бассейном в КастильончеллоВ Тоскане, в великолепном Кастильончелло,…
Villa 5 room villain Livorno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Livorno, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 24,000,000
VB-050318. Исторический замок, Тоскана, провинция ЛиворноУникальный и роскошный исторический…
Villa 3 room villain Cecina, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cecina, Italy
4 Number of rooms 310 m²
€ 1,600,000
CA-1581-PI. Новая элегантная вилла с бассейном в Чечина. Ливорно. ТосканаЭксклюзивная вилла…
Villa 5 room villain Cecina, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cecina, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 300 m²
€ 3,500,000
KK-CS156. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » ЧечинаОт моря 6 км/ автострада- 7км/ аэропорт…
Villa Villain San Vincenzo, Italy
Villa Villa
San Vincenzo, Italy
950 m²
€ 3,500,000
KK-CS92. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » Сан-ВинченцоВ 1.5 км от моря владение полность…
Villa Villain Campiglia Marittima, Italy
Villa Villa
Campiglia Marittima, Italy
250 m²
€ 3,100,000
KK-020317-1. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » Кампилья-МариттимаВладение 1800г постройки…
Villa 5 room villain Colmata, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Colmata, Italy
6 Number of rooms 800 m²
€ 3,000,000
KK-M73. Вилла XV века постройки в Пьомбино800 кв.м площадь и 800 сада - личная зона спуска к…
Villa 3 room villain Quercianella, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Quercianella, Italy
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 2,000,000
KK-dl625. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » КвэрчанеллаВилла в Quercianella (Тоскана. 10 …
Villa Villain Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Villa Villa
Castagneto Carducci, Italy
300 m²
€ 2,700,000
CA-10727. Тосканская вилла в Кастаньето Кардуччи. Ливорно. Тоскана Старинная тосканская вилл…
Villa 6 room villain Livorno, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Livorno, Italy
6 bath 450 m²
€ 1,450,000
This villa is located in the heart of the picturesque promenade of Marciana Marina, right be…
Villa Villain Livorno, Italy
Villa Villa
Livorno, Italy
€ 8,000,000
Chic estate with luxurious villa in Kyanti, Tuscany. On the first plot there is an agroturis…
5 room housein Livorno, Italy
5 room house
Livorno, Italy
300 m²
€ 2,000,000
The beautiful house is located in Kuerchianella, Tuscany. The house offers a beautiful view …
5 room housein Livorno, Italy
5 room house
Livorno, Italy
500 m²
€ 1,350,000
The traditional Tuscan house is located near Livorno, Tuscany. The villa was completely reno…
Villa 5 room villain Livorno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Livorno, Italy
250 m²
€ 1,050,000
A unique country house is located in a beautiful coastal location, just 3 km from the city o…
Villa 5 room villain Livorno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Livorno, Italy
225 m²
€ 1,030,000
The nice house is located in Castanieto-Carducci, Tuscany. Villa in Tuscan style with annex,…

Properties features in Livorno, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir