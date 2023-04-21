Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Desenzano del Garda
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room townhouse
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 529,000
Terraced villa of excellent size conveniently located within walking distance of the histori…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 755,000
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 245 m²
€ 1,450,000
A few steps from the historic centre of Desenzano del Garda, Garda Haus offers in Exclusive …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bath 145 m²
€ 449,000
Share with Friends
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir