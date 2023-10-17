Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Hungary
  4. Transdanubia

Residential properties for sale in Transdanubia, Hungary

Szombathelyi jaras
196
Nagykanizsa
167
Zalaegerszeg
166
Szombathely
163
Gardony
159
Marcali jaras
158
Zalaszentgroti jaras
153
Tatabanyai jaras
126
Show more
10 562 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 3/3
A fully renovated 2 in 1, high-class, elegant apartment is looking for a new owner in downto…
€349,000
1 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
1 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€37,275
7 room house in Pecsvarad, Hungary
7 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
€48,843
5 room house in Nagykozar, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykozar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
€243,960
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€122,109
4 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€129,821
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€127,250
House in Alsopahok, Hungary
House
Alsopahok, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
€22,879
3 room house in Alsooers, Hungary
3 room house
Alsooers, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€282,752
3 room house in Szigliget, Hungary
3 room house
Szigliget, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€213,369
7 room house in Budapest, Hungary
7 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€218,253
2 room house in Budapest, Hungary
2 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€140,875
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€123,265
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€102,571
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Convertible into 3 bedrooms or 2 apartments in a standing gallery apartment! The apartment …
€139,477
3 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
€168,200
3 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
€167,096
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€196,665
2 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€68,574
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€58,197
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€90,311
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€122,916
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€155,003
7 room house in Budapest, Hungary
7 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 201 m²
€194,077
4 room house in Szenyer, Hungary
4 room house
Szenyer, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€85,135
3 room house in Koermend, Hungary
3 room house
Koermend, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€126,538
3 room house in Koermend, Hungary
3 room house
Koermend, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€125,708
2 room house in Budapest, Hungary
2 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€77,372
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€90,311
5 room house in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
€771,134

Property types in Transdanubia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Transdanubia, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir