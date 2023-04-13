Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Maritime Alps
  5. Grasse
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Grasse, France

Antibes
24
Vallauris
19
Villa To archive
Clear all
464 properties total found
Villa Villain Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
€ 4,200,000
Ref. 052022-005 For those looking for French charm, this is it. This farm house of approx. 2…
Villa 5 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Cannes, France
573 m²
€ 4,950,000
REF: 062022-008. This striking Mid Century Modern villa offers breathtaking sea, Esterel and…
Villa 6 room villain Le Cannet, France
Villa 6 room villa
Le Cannet, France
570 m²
€ 2,950,000
In a quiet and green area of ​​Le Cannet, new modern villa of more than 500 m2 with magnific…
Villa 4 room villain Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 4 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
200 m²
€ 2,590,000
Our agency proposes for sale this stunning villa from 1894, entirely & tastefully renovated,…
Villa 6 room villain Roquefort-les-Pins, France
Villa 6 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
215 m²
€ 1,390,000
Ideally located, in a green setting, quiet and close to amenities, this magnificent property…
Villa 4 room villain Mougins, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
178 m²
€ 1,295,000
Sole agent. Charming renovated village houses with outside courtyard. The main house ha…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Mougins, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Mougins, France
390 m²
€ 5,500,000
Sole agent. This very elegant property was built by the famous architect Andrei Svetchine fo…
Villa 3 room villain Mougins, France
Villa 3 room villa
Mougins, France
150 m²
€ 815,000
Charming villa on a flat plot of land of more than 1400 sqm at the gates of Cannes. The…
Villa 4 room villain Mougins, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
290 m²
€ 1,850,000
Ideally situated nearby stores in a peaceful environment and on a flat land, this newly buil…
Villa 3 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 3 room villa
Cannes, France
220 m²
€ 2,968,000
On the heights of the Croix des Gardes with a panoramic sea view, exceptional corner apartme…
Villa 5 room villain Roquefort-les-Pins, France
Villa 5 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
220 m²
€ 1,390,000
Situated in a quiet residential area, beautiful villa with an open view and south-west expos…
Villa Villain Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
140 m²
€ 1,260,000
Typical Nice house with lots of charm, located in the most beautiful area of the village of …
Villa 6 room villain Antibes, France
Villa 6 room villa
Antibes, France
216 m²
€ 1,550,000
Located in a beautiful location in Antibes, this luxury property offers magnificent views of…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
480 m²
€ 4,950,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers this splendid property with its n…
Villa 4 room villain Le Tignet, France
Villa 4 room villa
Le Tignet, France
304 m²
€ 3,290,000
Sole Agent: This unique and wonderfully private residence sits in a generous park of approx.…
Villa 4 room villain Mouans-Sartoux, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mouans-Sartoux, France
200 m²
€ 2,350,000
Halfway between the villages of Valbonne, Mougins and Plascassier, this charming Provencal M…
Villa 4 room villain Le Cannet, France
Villa 4 room villa
Le Cannet, France
260 m²
€ 1,890,000
SOLE AGENT - This superb architect-designed villa with contemporary lines boasts a panoramic…
Villa 5 room villain Le Cannet, France
Villa 5 room villa
Le Cannet, France
270 m²
€ 1,990,000
SOLE AGENT - Ideally located in the most residential area of Le Cannet, close to the town ha…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Valbonne, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Valbonne, France
250 m²
€ 1,790,000
Sole agent : Situated in a quiet residential area close to the village, superb villa with a …
Villa 4 room villain Vence, France
Villa 4 room villa
Vence, France
190 m²
€ 1,290,000
This 1930's Nice style house has been renovated preserving the character and some original m…
Villa Villain Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
210 m²
€ 1,250,000
MAGNIFICENT PROPERTY SAINT PAUL DE VENCE. Beautiful wooded property of 210 m² a few minutes …
Villa 4 room villain Mougins, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
350 m²
€ 2,790,000
Magnificent villa located in a very residential area enjoying absolute calm, a beautiful vie…
Villa 5 room villain Mougins, France
Villa 5 room villa
Mougins, France
220 m²
€ 880,000
In Mougins (very close to Le Cannet), close to all amenities, schools and motorways access, …
Villa 4 room villain Theoule-sur-Mer, France
Villa 4 room villa
Theoule-sur-Mer, France
160 m²
€ 2,650,000
Located in a dominant position in a private domain in Le Trayas, charming Provencal villa en…
Villa 5 room villain Le Cannet, France
Villa 5 room villa
Le Cannet, France
229 m²
€ 2,290,000
Exceptional villa, built in 1993 in the Art Deco style, for sale in Le Cannet. Discover this…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
700 m²
€ 21,000,000
If living in Cannes (Californie) appeals to you, have a look at this unique contemporary hou…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
581 m²
€ 7,950,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you on the heights of Cannes, i…
Villa 6 room villain Mouans-Sartoux, France
Villa 6 room villa
Mouans-Sartoux, France
640 m²
€ 4,900,000
Imagined in the architectural style of Jacques Couëlle, this magnificent property of approxi…
Villa 5 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Cannes, France
178 m²
€ 1,650,000
Sole agent. Delightful property from the 1950s ideally located in the center of Cannes, with…
Villa 5 room villain Cagnes-sur-Mer, France
Villa 5 room villa
Cagnes-sur-Mer, France
180 m²
€ 1,575,000
On the French Riviera, this magnificent villa located in a residential and sought after area…

Properties features in Grasse, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir