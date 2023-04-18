Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Manche
  5. Coutances

Residential properties for sale in Coutances, France

5 properties total found
Castle 10 bedroomsin Doville, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Doville, France
600 m²
€ 1,980,000
The stunning castle is in the country of Doge, in Normandy, just 25km from the sea The prop…
6 room housein Doville, France
6 room house
Doville, France
500 m²
€ 2,730,000
Exceptional house in the municipality of Doville in the Lower Normandy region. The residenti…
8 room housein Doville, France
8 room house
Doville, France
400 m²
€ 1,490,000
The magnificent house, surrounded by a calm and picturesque nature, is a 5-minute drive from…
6 room housein Doville, France
6 room house
Doville, France
400 m²
€ 1,400,000
Wonderful house next to the city of Doville in France. The residential area of the property …
6 room housein Doville, France
6 room house
Doville, France
480 m²
€ 1,100,000
Beautiful house near the commune of Doville in Normandy. Doville is both a town and a commun…

