Realting.com
Croatia
Split-Dalmatia County
Trogir
Residential properties for sale in Trogir, Croatia
29 properties total found
5 room house
Trogir, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale is a beautiful detached stone house located in the vicinity of Trogir. The crystal …
9 room house
Trogir, Croatia
19 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 1,280,000
This guest house is located in a quiet location 20 km from Trogir and 10 km from Rogoznica. …
Villa 5 room villa
Trogir, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
For sale a beautiful villa located in the suburbs of Trogir, just 30 meters from the beach. …
5 room house
Trogir, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
A fully equipped and furnished house for sale in a charming seaside village, just 20 km from…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Trogir, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale is an elegantly decorated house located near the sea in a small town 15 km from Tro…
Villa 4 room villa
Trogir, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,250,000
For sale is a modern three-story villa of 330 m2, located in an attractive location, in the …
Villa 5 room villa
Trogir, Croatia
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 4,500,000
For sale luxury villa of 400 m2, located in an attractive location near Trogir, in the front…
Villa 5 room villa
Trogir, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,600,000
For sale a beautiful villa of 300 m2, located on an exceptional location on the island of Ci…
5 room house
Trogir, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
We mediate the sale of a beautiful new building complex with two separate residential units …
Villa 4 room villa
Trogir, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,800,000
EXCLUSIVE AGENCY SALE! Мы являемся посредниками в продаже фантастической новой виллы, распо…
Villa 5 room villa
Trogir, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
Продается новая вилла, расположенная в тихом месте, в пригороде исторического города Трогир.…
5 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
110 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 290,000
Renovated apartment in the old town of Trogir, 110.19 m2 In a city full of history and prote…
9 room house
Trogir, Croatia
15 Number of rooms
8 bath
532 m²
Price on request
1ST ROW TO THE SEA, detached apartment house of approx. 532 m2 on 4 floors on a plot of 1350…
3 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 165,000
Trogir, apartment on the high ground floor of a residential building with a total area of 68…
2 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
151 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 230,000
Apartment with garden and basement in the villa, first row, 151.14 m2, Trogir Center This sp…
3 room house
Trogir, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
66 m²
€ 140,000
Trogir, old stone house for renovation in a row, net area of 66 m2, on three floors. EXCL…
5 room house
Trogir, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
156 m²
€ 307,000
Trogir, stone house in a row of approx. 156 m2 on 4 floors. Charming, five hundred years ol…
3 room house
Trogir, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
139 m²
€ 275,000
Trogir - center, three bedroom duplex apartment of 138.93 m2 in the attic of a stone house. …
6 room house
Trogir, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
300 m²
€ 500,000
Trogir, detached family house near the center. House area: approx. 300 m2 Two floors of ap…
4 room house
Trogir, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
125 m²
€ 245,000
Trogir - center, comfortable three bedroom apartment of 84 m2 with a garage, located on the …
2 room house
Trogir, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
96 m²
Price on request
Trogir, detached stone house of approx. 96 m2 on 4 floors. This 600-year-old stone house, w…
3 room house
Trogir, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
149 m²
€ 560,000
Trogir. An old stone house with a business space and a large garden for sale in the center o…
3 room house
Trogir, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
€ 190,000
Apartment in a family house in Trogir - district Zulijan Apartment area cca.120m2 (includin…
7 room house
Trogir, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
245 m²
Price on request
Trogir, residential and commercial building in the old town Old stone house in a row of app…
3 room house
Trogir, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
128 m²
Price on request
Trogir, stone house in a row of 128 m2 on 4 floors. It consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,…
2 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
60 m²
€ 180,000
Trogir-downtown A unique location in the historic center of Trogir, a few steps from the c…
4 room house
Trogir, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
174 m²
€ 383,000
Trogir, center Dalmatian stone house in the old town Total house area: 174 m2 net Floor a…
9 room house
Trogir, Croatia
15 Number of rooms
14 bath
1 300 m²
€ 1,300,000
Trogir, 500m from the center Apartment building of approx. 1300 m2 on 5 floors on a plot of…
4 room house
Trogir, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 260,000
Trogir - Krtine, detached house of approx. 160 m2 on 3 floors, on a plot of 726 m2. This fa…
