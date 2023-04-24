Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Opcina Vela Luka, Croatia

9 properties total found
3 room house in Vela Luka, Croatia
3 room house
Vela Luka, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 230,000
Vela Luka Comfortable detached house with a total living area of 115 m2, built in 1975. on …
Villa 4 room villa in Vela Luka, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Vela Luka, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,280,000
3 room house in Vela Luka, Croatia
3 room house
Vela Luka, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 756,000
5 room house in Vela Luka, Croatia
5 room house
Vela Luka, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF AGENCY! For sale a spacious three-story house in the suburbs of Vela Luka,…
House in Vela Luka, Croatia
House
Vela Luka, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 600,000
VELA LUKA, 3.5 km from Vela Luka, a detached house with a floor plan of 94 m2, built in 2011…
4 room house in Vela Luka, Croatia
4 room house
Vela Luka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 167 m²
€ 200,000
House with garage and yard, 167 m2, Vela Luka A furnished house with a garage and a yard, wi…
Villa 3 room villa in Vela Luka, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Vela Luka, Croatia
4 bath 180 m²
€ 2,200,000
This exciting property is located on one of Croatia’s most beautiful islands, Korčula in a s…
4 room house in Vela Luka, Croatia
4 room house
Vela Luka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 252 m²
Price on request
KORCULA, VELA LUKA, CENTER, house of 252m2 on 3 floors with office space on the ground floor…
6 room house in Vela Luka, Croatia
6 room house
Vela Luka, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 210 m²
€ 315,000
House with garden, new facade and carpentry, 210 m2, Vela Luka A modern renovated house with…

Properties features in Opcina Vela Luka, Croatia

