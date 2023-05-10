Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Istria County, Croatia

Opcina Kanfanar
3
12 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Rovinj, Croatia
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 800 m²
€ 570,000
Cottage in Rovinj, Croatia
Cottage
Rovinj, Croatia
Area 4 800 m²
€ 288,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Bale, Croatia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Bale, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 299,000
1 room Cottage in Kanfanar, Croatia
1 room Cottage
Kanfanar, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 000 m²
€ 355,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Porec, Croatia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 385,000
3 room cottage in Kanfanar, Croatia
3 room cottage
Kanfanar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 297,500
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kanfanar, Croatia
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kanfanar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
€ 595,000
3 room cottage in Medulin, Croatia
3 room cottage
Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 540,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vodnjan, Croatia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
€ 420,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Medulin, Croatia
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sisan, Croatia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
3 room cottage in Varvari, Croatia
3 room cottage
Varvari, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
€ 520,000

