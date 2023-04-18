Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Myadzyel, Belarus

5 properties total found
Cottagein Myadzyel, Belarus
Cottage
Myadzyel, Belarus
246 m²
€ 118,997
3 room apartmentin Myadzyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Myadzyel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 29,292
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in the city of Myadel, st. September 17, d 8. Building a house …
3 room apartmentin Myadzyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Myadzyel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 27,461
For sale 3 bedroom apartment & nbsp; Madel, st. September 17th, d 19. Building a house in 19…
Cottagein Myadzyel, Belarus
Cottage
Myadzyel, Belarus
198 m²
€ 50,345
Holiday house in a beautiful place for a good relaxation and energy filling of nature near t…
Housein Myadzyel, Belarus
House
Myadzyel, Belarus
60 m²
€ 31,122
