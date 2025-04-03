Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Vila do Bispo e Raposeira
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
These townhouses have an excellent location with views of   bay and ocean. These houses are …
$600,306
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 137 m²
Townhouses are located on the eastern edge of Martinhal Resort and are the most spacious and…
$600,306
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes