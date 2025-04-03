Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garden

Duplexes with garden for sale in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal

1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
Two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 129 m2, with a terrace of 65 m2, a total bal…
$527,177
