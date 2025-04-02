Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Sao Vicente
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Duplexes for sale in Sao Vicente, Portugal

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Sao Vicente, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Sao Vicente, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
These apartments are very well located in a building on the banks of the river,   owned by t…
$1,90M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sao Vicente, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes