Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Sao Vicente
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Sao Vicente, Portugal

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Sao Vicente, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Sao Vicente, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
These apartments are very well located in a building on the banks of the river, & nbsp; owne…
€1,76M
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Sao Vicente, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir