Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Sao Mamede de Infesta e Senhora da Hora
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sao Mamede de Infesta e Senhora da Hora, Portugal

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Senhora da Hora, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Senhora da Hora, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 68 m2, balcony of 3 m2 in a new project in an exclusive …
$296,861
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sao Mamede de Infesta e Senhora da Hora, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes