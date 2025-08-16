Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Santarém
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Santarém, Portugal

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ferreira do Zezere, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ferreira do Zezere, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/2
Immerse yourself in the charm of Ferreira do Zêzere, a picturesque town in Tomar, Portugal. …
$192,265
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Santarém, Portugal

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go