Residential properties for sale in Penha de Franca, Portugal

3 bedroom apartment in Penha de Franca, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Penha de Franca, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3
Stunning Duplex 3-Bedroom Apartment for Sale Near Alameda, Lisbon Discover your dream hom…
$866,560
Properties features in Penha de Franca, Portugal

