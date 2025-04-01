Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Oeiras e Sao Juliao da Barra Paco de Arcos e Caxias
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Oeiras e Sao Juliao da Barra Paco de Arcos e Caxias, Portugal

2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Apartment in the new building. Private closed village, under construction (completion date: …
$632,833
2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Turquesa   -     it is a unique residential condominium in which the colors of nature reign,…
$524,657
