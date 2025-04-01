Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Marvila
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Marvila, Portugal

1 BHK
4
3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Marvila, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by   famous f…
$1,20M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by   known by…
$563,310
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by   famous f…
$470,895
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Marvila, Portugal

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes