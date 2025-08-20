Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Mafra
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Mafra, Portugal

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Mafra, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Mafra, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/2
The house is located in the city of Mafra. Mafra is the administrative capital of the munici…
$932,673
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mafra, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mafra, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 179 m²
This cozy villa, located in Carvoeira, Mafra, offers you rural tranquility with the comforts…
$927,205
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mafra, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mafra, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
New villa in excellent condition, consisting of 3 floors: 1 floor includes 1 suite with dres…
$639,051
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go