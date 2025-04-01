Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Lumiar, Portugal

6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lumiar, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lumiar, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 158 m²
$486,795
1 bedroom apartment in Lumiar, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lumiar, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
One-bedroom apartment with an area of 55 m2, a balcony with an area of 5 m2 and 1 parking sp…
$438,115
2 bedroom apartment in Lumiar, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lumiar, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
$486,795
1 bedroom apartment in Lumiar, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lumiar, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
$356,983
1 bedroom apartment in Lumiar, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lumiar, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
$329,939
3 bedroom apartment in Lumiar, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lumiar, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
$703,148
