Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Lourinha
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Lourinha, Portugal

Lourinha e Atalaia
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lourinha, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
$302,895
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lourinha, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
$313,712
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lourinha, Portugal

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes