Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Ferreira do Zezere
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Ferreira do Zezere, Portugal

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Ferreira do Zezere, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Ferreira do Zezere, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale house for renovation with utility rooms. House area 180.0 m2. Situated on a plot of…
$117,217
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom house in Ferreira do Zezere, Portugal
1 bedroom house
Ferreira do Zezere, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
Old house for sale. The house area is 100 m2. Situated on a plot of 1000 m2. The price is 78…
$92,107
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ferreira do Zezere, Portugal
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ferreira do Zezere, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Floor 2/2
An interesting investment offer is on sale. Three positions 1. Plot, area 560.0 m2. Can be u…
$337,524
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
AdriastarAdriastar
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go