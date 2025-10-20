Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Ferreira do Zezere
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Ferreira do Zezere, Portugal

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 5 420 m² in Ferreira do Zezere, Portugal
Manufacture 5 420 m²
Ferreira do Zezere, Portugal
Area 5 420 m²
Floor 2/3
There is a large plot of land for sale. Great location for business. The land area is 5420.0…
$704,250
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go