Commercial real estate in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal

5 properties total found
Commercial real estate with garage, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Commercial real estate with garage, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 77
Area 2 319 m²
Residence for the elderly with a pre-approved project, located on a plot of 3,500 m2, with a…
€1,85M
Shop with Online tour, bargaining possible in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Shop with Online tour, bargaining possible
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Area 89 m²
For sale store in Mafamud, Vila Nova de Gaia, with a total area of 89 m2. Located in a comm…
€75,000
Commercial in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Commercial
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 4
Guest house with great potential in one of the busiest areas of Porto. It has high quality s…
€650,000
Shop in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Shop
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential complex in a historic building, which is one of the most interesting in the city…
€310,000
Commercial in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Commercial
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Area 5 972 m²
In the late 18th and early 19th. Century, some of the most important industrial foundries we…
€7,50M
