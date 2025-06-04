Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Penthouses for sale in Cascais, Portugal

2 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
Penthouse   with 4 bedrooms   located   on the third floor, characterized by spaciousness an…
$3,18M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
The Monte Estoril Ocean Residence private condominium is a place for those who have always d…
$3,88M
Leave a request
