Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Caldas da Rainha
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Nadadouro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 291 m²
Villa in Lagoa de Obidou, near the beach and golf courses, on a plot of 1163 m2.Traditional …
€1,09M
Leave a request

Properties features in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir