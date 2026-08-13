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Residential properties for sale in Arcozelo, Portugal

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Arcozelo, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Arcozelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Apartment of 131 m2, with 3 bedrooms, on 2 facades (south, west), and with garage box.The to…
$247,875
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