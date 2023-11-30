Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal

Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
€1,03M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 474 m²
€1,98M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,48M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
€1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
€1,45M
Leave a request

Properties features in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir