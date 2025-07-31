  1. Realting.com
Willa SHA Villas

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$8,20M
;
17
ID: 32773
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 29.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Abu Zabi
  • Okolica
    Abu Dhabi
  • Miasto
    Ghadeer Al Tayr

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2026
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

SHA Villas embody the SHA lifestyle, offering a continuous journey towards optimal health and a personal haven for seclusion, allowing you to restore your spirit and body when needed.

 

Here, you will discover a world of natural beauty that includes lush gardens, pristine beaches, and a breathtaking coastline. The SHA Emirates residential area, with its own white sand beach, is located opposite the Al Jurf complex, among thousands of planted trees that form a green forest, so that guests are always immersed in an atmosphere of endless nature.

 

AlJurf is committed to sustainable development, and its careful approach to the environment is perfectly in line with the philosophy of the SHA Wellness Clinic, which emphasizes the importance of preserving the natural environment and strengthening the harmonious relationship between humans and nature.

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Emiraty Arabskie

