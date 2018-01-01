New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Oba, Turkey

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. Area from 48 to 150 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. The Oba embankment over the famous Ataturk Avenue and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and walking by the sea. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w okolicy Oba - Alanya. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkań wynosi od 70 do 151 m2. Odległość do morza wynosi 250 metrów. Jeśli wybierzesz miejsce stałego pobytu w Alanyi, oboje zrobicie wszystko, co w ich mocy, zwłaszcza jeśli macie dzieci. Oba łączą niski rozwój, bliskość centrum i rozwiniętą infrastrukturę niezbędną do życia w Alanyi. Chociaż oba są blisko centrum, pojawiają się tutaj nowe projekty o regularnej stałości, więc kupno mieszkania w nowym budynku jest nadal realne. Infrastruktura obszaru Oba: centrum handlowe Alanyum, duże centra handlowe Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, supermarket budowlany i sprzętowy Koçtaş, duży sklep z narzędziami Vatan. To w Oba działa największy nowy szpital miejski. Dla dzieci: prestiżowe tureckie prywatne szkoły i uczelnie « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », otworzyły się przedszkola, szkoła z rosyjskojęzycznymi nauczycielami. Istnieją również prywatne szkoły różnych technik, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Rezydencja oferuje parking, siłownię, łaźnię turecką i saunę, plac zabaw dla dzieci, basen, ogród, całodobową ochronę.
