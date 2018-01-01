  1. Realting.com
New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Oba, Turkey

Alanya, Turcja
od
€178,200
;
20
O kompleksie

Rezydencja obejmuje basen, plac zabaw dla dzieci, część wypoczynkową, miejsce do grillowania, parking, całodobową ochronę, salę fitness, bilard, pokój zabaw dla dzieci.

Zakończenie - czerwiec 2023 r.

Cechy mieszkań
  • Domofon wideo
  • Internet bezprzewodowy
  • Centralny system satelitarny
  • Podłogi płytkowe
  • Podwójne szyby
  • Szafka kuchenna
  • Stalowe drzwi wejściowe
Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura
  • Szpitale - 2,5 km
  • Morze - 3,5 km
  • Centrum miasta - 5 km
  • Lotnisko Gazipasa - 35 km
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Alanya, Turcja

Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Exodus Riverside Residence
Avanos, Turcja
od
€121,000
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v Antalii rayon Altyntash
Avanos, Turcja
od
€106,482
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Elbrus
Incekum, Turcja
od
€120,000
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartamenty 3 1 v kvadrohause na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva
Avanos, Turcja
od
€230,035
Zespół mieszkaniowy Investicionnyy proekt s udachnym raspolozheniem Muratpasha
Avanos, Turcja
od
€126,000
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartamenty v novom komplekse v rayone Oba Alaniya
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartamenty v novom komplekse v rayone Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turcja
od
€140,000
Poddaj się: 2024
Deweloper: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. Area from 48 to 150 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. The Oba embankment over the famous Ataturk Avenue and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and walking by the sea. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novyy proekt v rayone Oba nedaleko ot morya i infrastruktury rayona
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novyy proekt v rayone Oba nedaleko ot morya i infrastruktury rayona
Alanya, Turcja
od
€267,750
Poddaj się: 2024
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w okolicy Oba - Alanya. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkań wynosi od 70 do 151 m2. Odległość do morza wynosi 250 metrów. Jeśli wybierzesz miejsce stałego pobytu w Alanyi, oboje zrobicie wszystko, co w ich mocy, zwłaszcza jeśli macie dzieci. Oba łączą niski rozwój, bliskość centrum i rozwiniętą infrastrukturę niezbędną do życia w Alanyi. Chociaż oba są blisko centrum, pojawiają się tutaj nowe projekty o regularnej stałości, więc kupno mieszkania w nowym budynku jest nadal realne. Infrastruktura obszaru Oba: centrum handlowe Alanyum, duże centra handlowe Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, supermarket budowlany i sprzętowy Koçtaş, duży sklep z narzędziami Vatan. To w Oba działa największy nowy szpital miejski. Dla dzieci: prestiżowe tureckie prywatne szkoły i uczelnie « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », otworzyły się przedszkola, szkoła z rosyjskojęzycznymi nauczycielami. Istnieją również prywatne szkoły różnych technik, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Guarded residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Zespół mieszkaniowy Guarded residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Gaziosmanpasa, Turcja
od
€378,636
Agencja: TRANIO
Rezydencja oferuje parking, siłownię, łaźnię turecką i saunę, plac zabaw dla dzieci, basen, ogród, całodobową ochronę. Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura Stacja metra - 100 metrów Autostrada E-5 - 3,5 km Maslak - 10 minut Nowe lotnisko - 30 minut Taksim - 15 minut Sisli - 10 minut
