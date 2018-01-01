  1. Realting.com
Small residential complex with swimming pool, 750 m to the beach, Okurcalar, Turkey

Boztepe, Turcja
od
€98,750
O kompleksie

Infrastruktura obejmuje: odkryty basen, plac zabaw dla dzieci, parking na zewnątrz, saunę, siłownię i łaźnię turecką.

W projekcie jest 20 mieszkań:

Apartamenty z 1 sypialnią - 8 jednostek

Apartamenty z 2 sypialniami - 8 jednostek

Apartamenty dwupoziomowe z 2 sypialniami - 1 jednostką

Apartamenty dwupoziomowe z 4 sypialniami - 1 jednostką

Dwupoziomowy apartament z 5 sypialniami - 2 jednostkami

40% to zaliczka, raty są możliwe do czasu zakończenia budowy.

Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura

Ten projekt znajduje się w prowincji Antalya w Alanyi. Gmina i okręg Okurcalar. Lotnisko Gazipasa znajduje się 65 km od hotelu i 85 km od lotniska w Antalyi. Odległość od plaży wynosi 750 metrów.

Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Boztepe, Turcja

