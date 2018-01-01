Basin Express Istanbul Hotel Apartment Compound

Dlaczego ta właściwość jest kontrolowana؟
Apartamenty kompleksu i hotel międzynarodowy, pierwszy projekt mieszkaniowy w Europie jednej z największych chińskich marek.
Znajduje się na osi życiowej Basin Express, centrum nerwowego inwestycji w nieruchomości w mieście dwóch kontynentów.
Posiada luksusowe apartamenty, zgodnie z najnowszymi standardami hotelowymi, co czyni go jednym z wyjątkowych projektów w Stambule.
wysokie zwroty - dla osób, które chcą zainwestować lub wynająć mieszkania w kompleksie.
Jest blisko ważnej sieci transportowej łączącej ją ze wszystkimi obszarami po obu stronach miasta.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Marmara Region, Turcja
Rezydencja oferuje odkryty basen, parking, system bezpieczeństwa, bar na dachu, korty tenisowe i boisko do koszykówki, plac zabaw dla dzieci.
Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura
Obiekt znajduje się w pobliżu szpitali, szkół, przystanków autobusowych i stacji metra.
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The residential complex includes apartments with a 1 + 1 layout. The area of apartments is from 60 to 75 square meters. The project also has villas 2 + 1 with an area of 122 m2. The distance to the sea is 30 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Oferujemy nowy kompleks apartamentów i willi w Stambule – Dzielnica Ayupsultan W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 108 do 722 m2.Stambuł jest największym miastem w Turcji, które znajduje się jednocześnie w dwóch częściach świata: Europie i Azji. Miasto położone jest nad brzegiem Morza Marmara i Morza Czarnego, oddzielone Cieśniną Bosfor. Stambuł nie jest stolicą Turcji, ale stał się kulturalnym, przemysłowym i finansowym centrum kraju, jednym z najważniejszych miast na świecie. Stambuł to miasto perspektyw, kolebka historii z majestatycznymi meczetami, wyjątkowym dziedzictwem kulturowym, tysiącami atrakcji. Dlatego kupując mieszkanie w Stambule, zawsze będziesz w centrum świata. Nieruchomości charakteryzują się podłogą w zależności od powierzchni. W pobliżu morza są niskie domy, luksusowe wille. W części sypialnej znajduje się wiele wieżowców, drapaczy chmur. Inwestowanie w Stambule przyniesie dobre zyski kapitałowe i wysokie dochody z wynajmu, ponieważ miasto ma stały napływ obcokrajowców, studentów, turystów, zabezpieczonych obywateli Turcji z innych regionów.