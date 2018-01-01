  1. Realting.com
  Tajlandia
  Waterfront Residences

Waterfront Residences

Phuket, Tajlandia
Cena na żądanie
7
O kompleksie

Waterfront Residences is 3 low-rise sea-view buildings comprising 33 apartments in the heart of Laguna Phuket, Asia's finest resort complex. Each apartment in Waterfront Residences features spacious living areas and comfortable en-suite bedrooms with an outdoor terrace and private panoramic pool.

On-site facilities:

  • Community pools 
  • Fitness Center
  • Conference hall
  • 3 restaurants
  • Beach Club
  • Library
  • Hotel service 24/7

This complex is of interest to both buyers who wish to purchase apartments as a primary or secondary residence and investors. Homeowners can rest assured that Laguna Phuket's professional and experienced staff is always ready to take care of their apartments, including providing a specialized rental service while they are away.

With transportation within the resort, a bank with currency exchange service; a 24-hour medical clinic; a convenience store; and multilingual staff, residents have all the support they need for a fulfilling and comfortable lifestyle.

  • Ochrona
  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Parking
  • Winda
  • Wycieczka online
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Phuket, Tajlandia
Infrastruktura w pobliżu
Lotnisko 11 500 m
Przedszkole 400 m
Sklep 150 m
Morze 500 m
Przystanek transportowy 50 m
Centrum handlowe 150 m
Szkoła 400 m

Waterfront Residences
