Waterfront Residences is 3 low-rise sea-view buildings comprising 33 apartments in the heart of Laguna Phuket, Asia's finest resort complex. Each apartment in Waterfront Residences features spacious living areas and comfortable en-suite bedrooms with an outdoor terrace and private panoramic pool.
On-site facilities:
This complex is of interest to both buyers who wish to purchase apartments as a primary or secondary residence and investors. Homeowners can rest assured that Laguna Phuket's professional and experienced staff is always ready to take care of their apartments, including providing a specialized rental service while they are away.
With transportation within the resort, a bank with currency exchange service; a 24-hour medical clinic; a convenience store; and multilingual staff, residents have all the support they need for a fulfilling and comfortable lifestyle.
|Lotnisko
|11 500 m
|Przedszkole
|400 m
|Sklep
|150 m
|Morze
|500 m
|Przystanek transportowy
|50 m
|Centrum handlowe
|150 m
|Szkoła
|400 m