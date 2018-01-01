Waterfront Residences is 3 low-rise sea-view buildings comprising 33 apartments in the heart of Laguna Phuket, Asia's finest resort complex. Each apartment in Waterfront Residences features spacious living areas and comfortable en-suite bedrooms with an outdoor terrace and private panoramic pool.

On-site facilities:

Community pools

Fitness Center

Conference hall

3 restaurants

Beach Club

Library

Hotel service 24/7

This complex is of interest to both buyers who wish to purchase apartments as a primary or secondary residence and investors. Homeowners can rest assured that Laguna Phuket's professional and experienced staff is always ready to take care of their apartments, including providing a specialized rental service while they are away.

With transportation within the resort, a bank with currency exchange service; a 24-hour medical clinic; a convenience store; and multilingual staff, residents have all the support they need for a fulfilling and comfortable lifestyle.