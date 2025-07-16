  1. Realting.com
  2. Gruzja
  3. Kompleks mieszkalny Branded Villas Alazani Valley

Kompleks mieszkalny Branded Villas Alazani Valley

, Gruzja
od
$40,000
BTC
0.4757920
ETH
24.9382949
USDT
39 547.3802332
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
11
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 32855
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 10.11.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Monolityczny
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    2

Szczegóły wnętrza

Ogrzewanie:

  • Ogrzewanie indywidualne

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Welcome to a unique gated eco-community of 14 luxurious premium-class villas, located in the very heart of Georgia’s winemaking region — the Alazani Valley, a land with 8,000 years of winemaking tradition. The project combines architectural aesthetics, an eco-friendly lifestyle, and sustainable investments under the management of an international hospitality brand. Each of the 14 villas is built from natural materials and meets the standards of sustainable construction. The architecture blends contemporary European design with Georgian authenticity — spacious panoramic windows, views of the lake and vineyards, natural wood and stone, terraces, and private gardens.

 

Villa Specifications

  • Plot area: 350 m²

  • Total villa area: 195 m²

  • Layout: 3 bedrooms, living room with lake view, kitchen-dining area, 2 bathrooms

  • Terraces: on each floor (25 m² and 27 m²)

  • Finishing: turnkey, in the style of modern eco-minimalism with elements of ethnic design

  • Price (full ownership): from $400,000

  • Ownership format: full purchase or fractional ownership

 

Fractional Ownership

An innovative co-ownership model that allows you to purchase a share in one of the premium villas for only $40,000, enjoying all the benefits of property ownership:

  • 5% annual rental income

  • 14 days of free stay per year

  • 90 bottles of wine from the estate’s own winery with personalized labeling

  • 20% discount on all Wine SPA services

  • Ownership certificate in your name with official property registration

Participation terms:

  • Initial payment — 30% ($12,000)

  • Installment plan available until construction completion

  • Remaining balance: $28,000 (within 14–18 months)


 

Infrastructure and Ecosystem

The project is designed as a closed wine community that includes everything for a comfortable and fulfilling lifestyle:

  • Private vineyards and a Bio Wine Cellar

  • Ethno-restaurant and culinary master classes

  • Padel courts, swimming pool, open-air gym, volleyball court

  • Horse club and stables

  • Private dinners with a chef and delivery of house-label wines

  • Children’s area and kids’ pool

  • Concierge service and technical support 24/7

  • Round-the-clock security

  • Private helipad and parking

 

Location

Kakheti, Alazani Valley, just 1 hour 15 minutes from Tbilisi. The region is the heart of Georgian winemaking, surrounded by the Caucasus Mountains and crossed by the Alazani River. It is a popular destination for gastronomy tourism, peaceful living, and investment.

 

Investment Attractiveness

  • ROI: 8% per year (full ownership)

  • 5% annual return under fractional ownership

  • Rapidly growing premium real estate and wine tourism market

  • Property management and rental under an international brand

  • Transparent financial reporting for owners

  • Additional bonus — wine from your own harvest (for full owners)

 

The project unites centuries-old winemaking traditions with modern international hospitality standards. It is not just a home in nature — it is an investment in the Georgian lifestyle, in a region that attracts thousands of tourists and investors annually from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

 

Nieruchomości w kompleksie
Typ
Powierzchnia, m²
Cena za m², USD
Koszt obiektu, USD
Mieszkania Willa
Powierzchnia, m² 195.0
Cena za m², USD 2,051
Cena mieszkania, USD 400,000

Lokalizacja na mapie

, Gruzja
Opieka zdrowotna

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna

Wiadomości dla programistów

16.07.2025
Inwestycje w nieruchomości komercyjne w Batumi: jak stworzyć innowacyjny ekoprojekt o wysokiej rentowności
14.04.2025
Rynek nieruchomości w Gruzji w 2025 roku: analiza wzrostu, inwestycji i rentowności – ekspert
Wszystkie wiadomości
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy NB Residence HO
Batumi, Gruzja
od
$23,000
Apart - hotel Pokoje hotelowe w Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Batumi, Gruzja
od
$115,000
Zespół mieszkaniowy
Batumi, Gruzja
od
$175,530
Apartamentowiec Alpha Home Shekvetili
Shekvetili, Gruzja
Cena na żądanie
Apartamentowiec Avlabari Residence.
Tbilisi, Gruzja
od
$2,800
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny Branded Villas Alazani Valley
, Gruzja
od
$40,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Apartamentowiec White Line
Apartamentowiec White Line
Apartamentowiec White Line
Apartamentowiec White Line
Apartamentowiec White Line
Pokaż wszystko Apartamentowiec White Line
Apartamentowiec White Line
Batumi, Gruzja
Cena na żądanie
Rok realizacji 2021
Liczba kondygnacji 25
Powierzchnia 31–86 m²
3 obiekty nieruchomości 3
White Lines - nowoczesny kompleks zaawansowanych technologii. Jego wygląd kontynuuje estetyczne tradycje klasycznej architektury, która znajduje się zaledwie 300 metrów od morza. Dwa nowoczesne i przemyślane domy: z wysokimi sufitami, przestronnymi parkingami, prywatnym terytorium i pokoje…
Rodzaj obiektu
Powierzchnia, m²
Koszt, USD
Mieszkanie 1 pokój
31.0 – 60.0
40,300 – 78,000
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
86.0
111,800
Deweloper
DS GROUP
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Zespół mieszkaniowy ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Zespół mieszkaniowy ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Zespół mieszkaniowy ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Zespół mieszkaniowy ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Zespół mieszkaniowy ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Kobuleti, Gruzja
od
$24,990
Liczba kondygnacji 12
Residential complex comfort class Rustaveli 27 znajduje się w centrum Kobuleti.Z piątego piętra i powyżej znajduje się widok na morze.Wokół kompleksu mieszkalnego dobrze rozwinięta infrastruktura - sklepy, restauracje, szkoły i przedszkola.Morze jest 450 metrów od domu.Korzyści z obiektu:- D…
Agencja
Gulfstream
Zostaw prośbę
Apart - hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Apart - hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Apart - hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Apart - hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Apart - hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Pokaż wszystko Apart - hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Apart - hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Batumi, Gruzja
od
$65,000
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2026
Next Collection to nowoczesny kompleks mieszkalny w elitarnym przedmieściu Batumi - Makhinjauri.Ten pierwszy kompleks apartamentowy na wybrzeżu Gruzji oferuje wszystko dla komfortowego życia i stabilnego dochodu.Projekt oferuje na sprzedaż apartamenty studyjne, apartamenty z 1 i 2 sypialniam…
Agencja
Smart Home
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Gruzja
Inwestycje w nieruchomości komercyjne w Batumi: jak stworzyć innowacyjny ekoprojekt o wysokiej rentowności
16.07.2025
Inwestycje w nieruchomości komercyjne w Batumi: jak stworzyć innowacyjny ekoprojekt o wysokiej rentowności
Trendy na rynku nieruchomości w Gruzji: Porównanie cen w Tbilisi i Batumi
12.05.2025
Trendy na rynku nieruchomości w Gruzji: Porównanie cen w Tbilisi i Batumi
Rynek nieruchomości w Gruzji w 2025 roku: analiza wzrostu, inwestycji i rentowności – ekspert
14.04.2025
Rynek nieruchomości w Gruzji w 2025 roku: analiza wzrostu, inwestycji i rentowności – ekspert
«Ruch turystyczny w Gruzji wzrósł o ponad 200% w ciągu 8 lat». Sprawdziliśmy, dlaczego rynek nieruchomości w Gruzji stał się ostatnio «odkryciem»
24.11.2021
«Ruch turystyczny w Gruzji wzrósł o ponad 200% w ciągu 8 lat». Sprawdziliśmy, dlaczego rynek nieruchomości w Gruzji stał się ostatnio «odkryciem»
Jak stworzyć projekt inwestycyjny swoich marzeń z zyskiem 20% ROI rocznie
25.10.2021
Jak stworzyć projekt inwestycyjny swoich marzeń z zyskiem 20% ROI rocznie
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje