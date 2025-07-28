  1. Realting.com
  4. Mieszkanie w nowym budynku AURA

Mieszkanie w nowym budynku AURA

Konia, Cypr
od
$274,162
VAT
BTC
3.2611003
ETH
170.9282077
USDT
271 059.5435244
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
11
ID: 32643
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 20.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Cypr
  • Okolica
    Dystrykt Pafos
  • Miasto
    Konia

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa komfortu
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    2

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt

O kompleksie

Welcome to Konia Aura, an exclusive residential development set in the peaceful hills of Konia Village, just minutes from Pafos town and the coastline. Designed with contemporary architecture and refined aesthetics, Konia Aura offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that welcome natural light and open to magnificent sea views. Residents can enjoy premium facilities, including an overflow swimming pool with unobstructed sea view, BBQ and recreational area, private storage room for each apartment, and energy efficiency class A standards — all thoughtfully crafted to elevate the everyday experience. With its balance of modern sophistication, peaceful surroundings, and inspiring vistas, Konia Aura is more than a home. It is a serene retreat, embodying the true spirit of modern Mediterranean living at its finest.

Udogodnienia w kompleksie
Mieszkania
Powierzchnia, m²
Cena za m², USD
Cena mieszkania, USD
Mieszkania 1 pokój
Powierzchnia, m² 73.0
Cena za m², USD 3,756
Cena mieszkania, USD 274,162
Mieszkania 2 pokoi
Powierzchnia, m² 94.0
Cena za m², USD 3,972
Cena mieszkania, USD 373,327

Lokalizacja na mapie

Konia, Cypr
Transport

