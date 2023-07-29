Nieruchomości komercyjne na sprzedaż w Stambuł, Turcja

Emiraty Arabskie
85 obiektów total found
Nowe
Cena wzrastająco
Cena malejąco
Przez ocenę
Nieruchomości inwestycyjne 10 pokojów
Beylikduezue, Turcja
23
10
1 500 m²
3
MIŁOŚĆ W PIERWSZYM WIDOCZNOŚCI Zaprojektowany z pasją zbudowaną z wysokiej jakości …
€ 2,000,000
Poleć
Sklep
Beylikduezue, Turcja
80 m²
Investment Shops with Rental Income Guarantee in Istanbul. Exclusive shops in Esenyurt, Ista…
€ 404,000
Poleć
Sklep
Marmara Region, Turcja
164 m²
Ready Commercial Properties in a Big Complex in Beylikdüzü. Located on the main street, comm…
€ 662,000
Poleć
Pomieszczenie biurowe
Marmara Region, Turcja
269 m²
Commercial Shops Located in Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Shops are located in one of the most…
€ 1,260,000
Poleć
Sklep
Marmara Region, Turcja
100 m²
9
Commercial Real Estate with Valuable Tenants in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Commercial real estate …
€ 367,000
Poleć
Sklep
Marmara Region, Turcja
79 m²
Title Deed Ready Commercial Real Estate in Istanbul. Well-located commercial real estate is …
€ 464,000
Poleć
Pomieszczenie biurowe
Avcilar, Turcja
36 m²
8
Commercial Properties Near E-5 Highway in Avcilar Istanbul. Commercial properties for sale i…
€ 141,000
Poleć
Sklep
Marmara Region, Turcja
160 m²
13
Investment Commercial Shop in Esenyurt Close to Amenities. The commercial properties offer a…
€ 304,000
Poleć
Pomieszczenie biurowe
Marmara Region, Turcja
55 m²
Modern Sea View Commercial Properties in Istanbul Maltepe. Commercial properties for sale ar…
€ 369,000
Poleć
Sklep
Marmara Region, Turcja
145 m²
4
Well-Located Investment Commercial Properties in Kadikoy. Commercial properties in Istanbul …
€ 701,000
Poleć
Pomieszczenie biurowe 1 pokój
Kuecuekcekmece, Turcja
1
95 m²
20
Well Located Suitable for Investment Home Offices in İstanbul. Home offices for sale in Turk…
€ 263,000
Poleć
Pomieszczenie biurowe 3 pokoi
Marmara Region, Turcja
3
360 m²
7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€ 1,940,000
Poleć
Pomieszczenie biurowe 1 pokój
Marmara Region, Turcja
1
198 m²
7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€ 1,305,000
Poleć
Pomieszczenie biurowe 2 pokoi
Marmara Region, Turcja
2
241 m²
7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€ 1,115,000
Poleć
Pomieszczenie biurowe 5 pokojów
Marmara Region, Turcja
7
3
395 m²
4
Environmentally-Friendly Building for Sale in Istanbul Uskudar. The building in Istanbul is …
€ 3,550,000
Poleć
Sklep
Marmara Region, Turcja
175 m²
Furnished Commercial Properties Near Bridges in Kagithane Istanbul. Commercial properties of…
€ 584,000
Poleć
Pomieszczenie biurowe
Stambuł, Turcja
135 m²
65
Ready to Move Offices with City Views in Sariyer Istanbul. Key ready offices are situated in…
€ 753,000
Poleć
Sklep
Guengoeren, Turcja
20 m²
4
Shops Close to the Sea and Public Transport in Merter Istanbul. Shops for sale in Istanbul a…
€ 427,000
Poleć
Pomieszczenie biurowe
Marmara Region, Turcja
226 m²
12
Modern Design Offices Suitable for Investment in Beylikduzu. Modern offices are located near…
€ 546,000
Poleć
Sklep 1 pokój
Kagithane, Turcja
1
54 m²
7
Shops and Offices with Spacious Design in Kagithane Istanbul. Luxury shops and offices are l…
€ 167,000
Poleć
Nieruchomości komercyjne 2 pokoi
Marmara Region, Turcja
2
90 m²
10
Hotel Rooms in a Complex with Rich Facilities in İstanbul. Hotel rooms for sale in Istanbul …
€ 528,000
Poleć
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Marmara Region, Turcja
1
47 m²
10
Hotel Rooms in a Complex with Rich Facilities in İstanbul. Hotel rooms for sale in Istanbul …
€ 288,000
Poleć
Pomieszczenie biurowe 3 pokoi
Marmara Region, Turcja
3
199 m²
10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€ 1,255,000
Poleć
Pomieszczenie biurowe 2 pokoi
Marmara Region, Turcja
2
131 m²
10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€ 804,000
Poleć
Pomieszczenie biurowe 1 pokój
Marmara Region, Turcja
1
82 m²
10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€ 521,000
Poleć
Nieruchomości komercyjne 10 pokojów
Cihangir Mahallesi, Turcja
10
1 650 m²
9
Boutique Hotel Close to Major Points of City in Istanbul Taksim. The boutique hotel is locat…
€ 6,740,000
Poleć
Nieruchomości komercyjne 20 pokojów
Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turcja
20
2 000 m²
8
Sea View Hotel on Main Street in Beyoglu Istanbul. The licensed 20-room hotel is centrally l…
€ 17,880,000
Poleć
Nieruchomości komercyjne 2 pokoi
Kuecuekcekmece, Turcja
3
2
109 m²
Investment Hotel Rooms in a Mixed Complex in Istanbul. The hotel rooms offering an investmen…
€ 502,000
Poleć
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Kuecuekcekmece, Turcja
2
1
55 m²
Investment Hotel Rooms in a Mixed Complex in Istanbul. The hotel rooms offering an investmen…
€ 249,000
Poleć
Sklep
Beyoglu, Turcja
87 m²
9
Commercial Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul Beyoglu. The commercial properties…
€ 647,000
Poleć
