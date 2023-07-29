Pokaż obiekty na mapie Pokaż obiekty jako listę
Nieruchomości komercyjne na sprzedaż w Stambuł, Turcja

Nieruchomości inwestycyjne 10 pokojów w Beylikduezue, Turcja
Nieruchomości inwestycyjne 10 pokojów
Beylikduezue, Turcja
Pokoje 23
Liczba łazienek 10
Powierzchnia 1 500 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 3
MIŁOŚĆ W PIERWSZYM WIDOCZNOŚCI   Zaprojektowany z pasją zbudowaną z wysokiej jakości …
€ 2,000,000
Sklep w Beylikduezue, Turcja
Sklep
Beylikduezue, Turcja
Powierzchnia 80 m²
Investment Shops with Rental Income Guarantee in Istanbul. Exclusive shops in Esenyurt, Ista…
€ 404,000
Sklep w Marmara Region, Turcja
Sklep
Marmara Region, Turcja
Powierzchnia 164 m²
Ready Commercial Properties in a Big Complex in Beylikdüzü. Located on the main street, comm…
€ 662,000
Pomieszczenie biurowe w Marmara Region, Turcja
Pomieszczenie biurowe
Marmara Region, Turcja
Powierzchnia 269 m²
Commercial Shops Located in Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Shops are located in one of the most…
€ 1,260,000
Sklep w Marmara Region, Turcja
Sklep
Marmara Region, Turcja
Powierzchnia 100 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 9
Commercial Real Estate with Valuable Tenants in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Commercial real estate …
€ 367,000
Sklep w Marmara Region, Turcja
Sklep
Marmara Region, Turcja
Powierzchnia 79 m²
Title Deed Ready Commercial Real Estate in Istanbul. Well-located commercial real estate is …
€ 464,000
Pomieszczenie biurowe w Avcilar, Turcja
Pomieszczenie biurowe
Avcilar, Turcja
Powierzchnia 36 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 8
Commercial Properties Near E-5 Highway in Avcilar Istanbul. Commercial properties for sale i…
€ 141,000
Sklep w Marmara Region, Turcja
Sklep
Marmara Region, Turcja
Powierzchnia 160 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 13
Investment Commercial Shop in Esenyurt Close to Amenities. The commercial properties offer a…
€ 304,000
Pomieszczenie biurowe w Marmara Region, Turcja
Pomieszczenie biurowe
Marmara Region, Turcja
Powierzchnia 55 m²
Modern Sea View Commercial Properties in Istanbul Maltepe. Commercial properties for sale ar…
€ 369,000
Sklep w Marmara Region, Turcja
Sklep
Marmara Region, Turcja
Powierzchnia 145 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 4
Well-Located Investment Commercial Properties in Kadikoy. Commercial properties in Istanbul …
€ 701,000
Pomieszczenie biurowe 1 pokój w Kuecuekcekmece, Turcja
Pomieszczenie biurowe 1 pokój
Kuecuekcekmece, Turcja
Pokoje 1
Powierzchnia 95 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 20
Well Located Suitable for Investment Home Offices in İstanbul. Home offices for sale in Turk…
€ 263,000
Pomieszczenie biurowe 3 pokoi w Marmara Region, Turcja
Pomieszczenie biurowe 3 pokoi
Marmara Region, Turcja
Pokoje 3
Powierzchnia 360 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€ 1,940,000
Pomieszczenie biurowe 1 pokój w Marmara Region, Turcja
Pomieszczenie biurowe 1 pokój
Marmara Region, Turcja
Pokoje 1
Powierzchnia 198 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€ 1,305,000
Pomieszczenie biurowe 2 pokoi w Marmara Region, Turcja
Pomieszczenie biurowe 2 pokoi
Marmara Region, Turcja
Pokoje 2
Powierzchnia 241 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€ 1,115,000
Pomieszczenie biurowe 5 pokojów w Marmara Region, Turcja
Pomieszczenie biurowe 5 pokojów
Marmara Region, Turcja
Pokoje 7
Liczba łazienek 3
Powierzchnia 395 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 4
Environmentally-Friendly Building for Sale in Istanbul Uskudar. The building in Istanbul is …
€ 3,550,000
Sklep w Marmara Region, Turcja
Sklep
Marmara Region, Turcja
Powierzchnia 175 m²
Furnished Commercial Properties Near Bridges in Kagithane Istanbul. Commercial properties of…
€ 584,000
Pomieszczenie biurowe w Stambuł, Turcja
Pomieszczenie biurowe
Stambuł, Turcja
Powierzchnia 135 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 65
Ready to Move Offices with City Views in Sariyer Istanbul. Key ready offices are situated in…
€ 753,000
Sklep w Guengoeren, Turcja
Sklep
Guengoeren, Turcja
Powierzchnia 20 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 4
Shops Close to the Sea and Public Transport in Merter Istanbul. Shops for sale in Istanbul a…
€ 427,000
Pomieszczenie biurowe w Marmara Region, Turcja
Pomieszczenie biurowe
Marmara Region, Turcja
Powierzchnia 226 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 12
Modern Design Offices Suitable for Investment in Beylikduzu. Modern offices are located near…
€ 546,000
Sklep 1 pokój w Kagithane, Turcja
Sklep 1 pokój
Kagithane, Turcja
Pokoje 1
Powierzchnia 54 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 7
Shops and Offices with Spacious Design in Kagithane Istanbul. Luxury shops and offices are l…
€ 167,000
Nieruchomości komercyjne 2 pokoi w Marmara Region, Turcja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 2 pokoi
Marmara Region, Turcja
Pokoje 2
Powierzchnia 90 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 10
Hotel Rooms in a Complex with Rich Facilities in İstanbul. Hotel rooms for sale in Istanbul …
€ 528,000
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój w Marmara Region, Turcja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Marmara Region, Turcja
Pokoje 1
Powierzchnia 47 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 10
Hotel Rooms in a Complex with Rich Facilities in İstanbul. Hotel rooms for sale in Istanbul …
€ 288,000
Pomieszczenie biurowe 3 pokoi w Marmara Region, Turcja
Pomieszczenie biurowe 3 pokoi
Marmara Region, Turcja
Pokoje 3
Powierzchnia 199 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€ 1,255,000
Pomieszczenie biurowe 2 pokoi w Marmara Region, Turcja
Pomieszczenie biurowe 2 pokoi
Marmara Region, Turcja
Pokoje 2
Powierzchnia 131 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€ 804,000
Pomieszczenie biurowe 1 pokój w Marmara Region, Turcja
Pomieszczenie biurowe 1 pokój
Marmara Region, Turcja
Pokoje 1
Powierzchnia 82 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€ 521,000
Nieruchomości komercyjne 10 pokojów w Cihangir Mahallesi, Turcja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 10 pokojów
Cihangir Mahallesi, Turcja
Pokoje 10
Powierzchnia 1 650 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 9
Boutique Hotel Close to Major Points of City in Istanbul Taksim. The boutique hotel is locat…
€ 6,740,000
Nieruchomości komercyjne 20 pokojów w Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turcja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 20 pokojów
Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turcja
Pokoje 20
Powierzchnia 2 000 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 8
Sea View Hotel on Main Street in Beyoglu Istanbul. The licensed 20-room hotel is centrally l…
€ 17,880,000
Nieruchomości komercyjne 2 pokoi w Kuecuekcekmece, Turcja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 2 pokoi
Kuecuekcekmece, Turcja
Pokoje 3
Liczba łazienek 2
Powierzchnia 109 m²
Investment Hotel Rooms in a Mixed Complex in Istanbul. The hotel rooms offering an investmen…
€ 502,000
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój w Kuecuekcekmece, Turcja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Kuecuekcekmece, Turcja
Pokoje 2
Liczba łazienek 1
Powierzchnia 55 m²
Investment Hotel Rooms in a Mixed Complex in Istanbul. The hotel rooms offering an investmen…
€ 249,000
Sklep w Beyoglu, Turcja
Sklep
Beyoglu, Turcja
Powierzchnia 87 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 9
Commercial Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul Beyoglu. The commercial properties…
€ 647,000

