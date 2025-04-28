Show property on map Show properties list
Duplexes with garden for sale in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

2 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
Luxury 2+1 Apartments in Turtle Bay Village – Northern CyprusWe present to your attention a …
$129,697
Duplex 2 rooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 rooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
We present to your attention a new, large -scale project in Esperte in Northern Cyprus, whic…
Price on request
