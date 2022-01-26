The cost of real estate in Cyprus continues to grow due to the rise in the cost of building materials

In Cyprus, the rapid increase in prices for building materials has led to an increase in construction costs to record levels and, therefore, a further increase in property values. The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) was seriously concerned about this. In their December message, they noted that the local housing market should be carefully studied. This is needed to prevent a collapse in the value of real estate due to an increase in the cost of construction work and materials.

In its monthly financial announcement, CBC cites several reasons behind the high demand for Cyprus properties among domestic buyers:

partial interest subsidies initiated by the state on new mortgage loans;

low interest rates in the local market;

investment promotion;

discounts for head branches of companies working in the field of high technologies;

a program for the issuance of citizenship of Cyprus in exchange for the purchase of real estate for foreign investors.

According to housing market experts, the increase in prices for building materials ups the cost of new properties by more than 20% on average. However, as the CBC notes, the rise in property prices is also in line with broader macroeconomic developments, such as the rate of increase in Cyprus’ GDP.

Meanwhile, despite the rising cost of housing, sales on the island reached a record high over the past 4 years. At the same time, 40% of all transactions that took place in November counted with the participation of foreign citizens.

A bit of statistics

Analyzing the modern Cypriot real estate market, a number of key features can be identified: