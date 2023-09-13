Sweden will tighten the rules for obtaining citizenship. What changes await immigrants?

The Swedish government has announced a tightening of the rules for obtaining citizenship. Minister of Migration Maria Malmer Stenergard emphasized the importance of Swedish citizenship and proposed a number of changes. Let's take a look at what changes await immigrants and what consequences they may have.

Increased requirements for knowledge of Swedish culture and language

Immigrants will be required to demonstrate a deeper understanding of Swedish culture and society. This includes knowledge of Swedish history, traditions, and values. Attention will also be paid to Swedish language proficiency. These measures aim to ensure that immigrants are better integrated into Swedish society.

Evidence of self-sufficiency

This may include information about employment, education, and financial status.

Increase in the period of residence

The period of residence in Sweden required to apply for citizenship will also be increased from the current 4–5 years to 8 years. This additional time will allow the government to better assess immigrants' integration into society and their suitability for citizenship.

Combating abuses in the asylum system

The Migration Minister has previously announced a crackdown on those who abuse loopholes in the asylum system. The tightening of citizenship rules further promotes a fairer and more transparent immigration system.

When will the new rules take shape and come into force?

The government plans to report on the details of the tightening of citizenship requirements by the end of September. A finalized bill may not appear before the fall of 2025.

Sweden is thus making the transition from a country where it is relatively easy to obtain citizenship to one with more stringent requirements similar to those of many other European countries.

