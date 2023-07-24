Buying a finished apartment is a special pleasure, as there is no need to make repairs or rebuild something, no need to wait for the house to be finished or to doubt whether the house will be completed at all. For those who like this type of apartment purchase, a stylish apartment in Cyprus with a relaxing decor.

3 room apartment Larnaca, Cyprus € 520,000 3 Number of rooms 100 m² 1/1 Floor

Property in Cyprus is in unprecedented demand, especially among non-EU investors. Those who are seriously engaged in investment, choose a new building in Cyprus. And those buyers who want to live on the island, more and more often «look» towards the already finished housing.

We are presenting to you an apartment in Limassol. It is the second largest city on the southern coast of the island with the most beautiful beach Molos. To Larnaca (one of the most popular tourist cities of Cyprus, where hundreds of thousands of tourists come annually) is about 67 kilometers. In Limassol, there is an ancient castle, a park of sculptures with works of masters from different countries and many other attractions that are definitely worth seeing.

The apartment, which is for sale in Limassol for €520,000, has a total area of 100 sq.m. The layout includes two bedrooms, living room with kitchen annex and dining area, 2 bathrooms, balcony.

Judging by the photos, the apartment is fully ready for occupancy, equipped with all the necessary furniture and household appliances. At the same time, the interior design is executed in a quiet color gamut without any bright accents. Such housing is definitely suitable for absolutely any buyer who after purchase can add bright details here.

In the bedrooms we see a stylish and concise interior, where the storage system is well designed. Each room is air conditioned.

From the terrace now you can see the sea. However, the photos show that the area is now under active construction, so it is likely that soon this view will not be so picturesque.