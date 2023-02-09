Aid for victims in Turkey and Syria: important information is here
How can we help those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria? We've gathered sites where you can donate money and locations where you can come to help.
This Monday, February 6, a devastating earthquake hit central Turkey and northwestern Syria. So far, as a result of this earthquake, about 10 thousand people have already died in Turkey and about 3 thousand in Syria; tens of thousands are wounded. Right now, you can help the victims in both countries with money, clothes, or blood donations. Read on to learn how to do it.
How to help the victims in Turkey
Help with things. You can bring necessities and anything that can shelter and warm (jackets, hats, shoes, plaids, etc.) at the nearest . The organization is also collecting donations to help, which you can transfer and .
Transfer money for food, rescue tents, etc. can be made at the . You can also help with money to the that is handling the debris.
You can donate blood at one of the locations listed on of available locations.
In addition, a list of hotels in Alanya, which provide free accommodation to victims of the earthquake:
|Hotel name
|Phone number
|Elit Apart Otel
|905491454500
|Kleopatra Beach Yıldız
|902425136550
|Castle Boutique Hotel
|905357779800
|Select Apart Hotel
|902425223332
|Kleopatra Bebek Hotel
|905343720707
|Yekta Blue 3
|902123066499
|Sea Star Hotel
|905347490814
|Select Apart Otel
|902425233332
|Alanya Klas Otel
|02426060278
|Cleopatra Golden Beach
|02425133840
|Günaydın Otel
|02425130008
|Süvari Homes Apart
|05305799656
|Alanya Bebek Otel
|905343720707
|Eftalia Marin
|4446607
|Elit Apart Otel
|902425653948
|Sidar Otel
|905322141780
|Bin Billa Otel
|905324609951
|Eftalia Hotels
|4446607
|İnsula Resort
|02425300505
|Modern Saraylar
|02429700323
|Atlas Beach
|02429700323
|Algora Halal Otel
|02425120022
|First Class
|05323819546
|Utopia Resort
|02425321212
|Happy Homes Apart Otel
|05425119268
|Syedra Otel
|02427824956
|Long Beach
|02425121000
|Luxury Villas & Spa
|05362411386
|Pegasus Resort Otel
|902425173740
|Ak Otel
|02425121889
|Anna Queen
|02425131553
|Saray Apart Otel
|05074290170
|Club Bayar Beach
|02425140606
How to help victims in Syria
People in Syria are in desperate need of blankets, mattresses, baby clothes, baby food, hygiene kits, clean drinking water, and thermal clothing.
Help With Money
The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) continues to provide emergency care for its patients and is asking for to purchase trauma supplies.
UNICEF has also mobilized aid for Syria: you can help with money .
The non-profit volunteer organization White Helmets is assisting the Syrian community. For the many ongoing search and rescue operations in the area, more tools and materials are required. You can transfer funds by clicking .
Doctors Without Borders is providing immediate emergency aid and helping all the victims in northwest Syria after the earthquake. You can help by donating through .
Mercy Corps is helping victims in Syria by providing shelter, clean water, and necessary hygiene items. You can contribute to their efforts by clicking .
Organizations that raise money for both countries
The UN Refugee Agency is assisting both the victims in Turkey and Syria; you can help with donations .
Global Giving, a non-profit organization, has launched an Earthquake Relief Fund for victims in Turkey and Syria to meet immediate needs for food, shelter, and water and then support longer-term recovery efforts. You can help financially .
Project HOPE, a global health and humanitarian aid organization, has deployed emergency teams to help on the ground. You can support their work .
Donations can also be made to the following relief organizations:
You can donate blood in the countries you are currently in through the .