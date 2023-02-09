Aid for victims in Turkey and Syria: important information is here

How can we help those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria? We've gathered sites where you can donate money and locations where you can come to help.

This Monday, February 6, a devastating earthquake hit central Turkey and northwestern Syria. So far, as a result of this earthquake, about 10 thousand people have already died in Turkey and about 3 thousand in Syria; tens of thousands are wounded. Right now, you can help the victims in both countries with money, clothes, or blood donations. Read on to learn how to do it.

How to help the victims in Turkey

Help with things. You can bring necessities and anything that can shelter and warm (jackets, hats, shoes, plaids, etc.) at the nearest Red Crescent reception centers . The organization is also collecting donations to help, which you can transfer here and here .

Transfer money for food, rescue tents, etc. can be made at the AFAD website . You can also help with money to the AKUT organization that is handling the debris.

You can donate blood at one of the locations listed on this map of available locations.

In addition, a list of hotels in Alanya, which provide free accommodation to victims of the earthquake:

Hotel name Phone number Elit Apart Otel 905491454500 Kleopatra Beach Yıldız 902425136550 Castle Boutique Hotel 905357779800 Select Apart Hotel 902425223332 Kleopatra Bebek Hotel 905343720707 Yekta Blue 3 902123066499 Kleopatra Beach Yıldız 905304927170 Kleopatra Bebek Otel 902425131827 Sea Star Hotel 905347490814 Select Apart Otel 902425233332 Alanya Klas Otel 02426060278 Cleopatra Golden Beach 02425133840 Günaydın Otel 02425130008 Süvari Homes Apart 05305799656 Alanya Bebek Otel 905343720707 Eftalia Marin 4446607 Elit Apart Otel 902425653948 Sidar Otel 905322141780 Bin Billa Otel 905324609951 Eftalia Hotels 4446607 İnsula Resort 02425300505 Modern Saraylar 02429700323 Atlas Beach 02429700323 Algora Halal Otel 02425120022 First Class 05323819546 Utopia Resort 02425321212 Happy Homes Apart Otel 05425119268 Syedra Otel 02427824956 Long Beach 02425121000 Luxury Villas & Spa 05362411386 Pegasus Resort Otel 902425173740 Modern Saraylar 02429700323 Pegasus Resort Otel 902425173740 Ak Otel 02425121889 Anna Queen 02425131553 Saray Apart Otel 05074290170 Club Bayar Beach 02425140606

How to help victims in Syria

People in Syria are in desperate need of blankets, mattresses, baby clothes, baby food, hygiene kits, clean drinking water, and thermal clothing.

Help With Money

The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) continues to provide emergency care for its patients and is asking for donations to purchase trauma supplies.

UNICEF has also mobilized aid for Syria: you can help with money here .

The non-profit volunteer organization White Helmets is assisting the Syrian community. For the many ongoing search and rescue operations in the area, more tools and materials are required. You can transfer funds by clicking here .

Doctors Without Borders is providing immediate emergency aid and helping all the victims in northwest Syria after the earthquake. You can help by donating through this link .

Mercy Corps is helping victims in Syria by providing shelter, clean water, and necessary hygiene items. You can contribute to their efforts by clicking here .

Organizations that raise money for both countries

The UN Refugee Agency is assisting both the victims in Turkey and Syria; you can help with donations here .

Global Giving, a non-profit organization, has launched an Earthquake Relief Fund for victims in Turkey and Syria to meet immediate needs for food, shelter, and water and then support longer-term recovery efforts. You can help financially here .

Project HOPE, a global health and humanitarian aid organization, has deployed emergency teams to help on the ground. You can support their work here .

Donations can also be made to the following relief organizations: