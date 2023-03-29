«You can get to the sea and the supermarket on foot». A selection of houses in Northern Cyprus from €106,000

The real estate market in Northern Cyprus is literally «boiling» from the growing demand and a large number of foreign investors. According to experts, it is not easy to find cheap options. That is why we have prepared a selection of houses in Northern Cyprus worth € 106,000 and more.

Three-bedroom Villa for €169,648

In the village of Agridaki, a villa of 180 sq.m. is for sale. This village is located 1 km east of Larnaca-tis-Lapitou, which belongs to the Cyrene region.

The house is located almost at the foot of the mountains, and a great view opens from the terrace. The plot of land on which the villa is built is well-maintained. Here, you can find planted trees, and ornamental trees, there is a lawn. The house has its own outdoor swimming pool.

The layout of the cottage includes three bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and two bathrooms. There are also two terraces. The house has been renovated, built-in furniture was installed, and the kitchen has all the necessary appliances. The only thing the future owner will need to purchase is furniture.

Villa of 160 sq.m. for €141,467

In the village of Vasilia in the Cyrene district a villa with a total area of 160 sq.m. is for sale. The new building is a two-storey house, which has already been repaired and has built-in furniture. The house is almost ready to move in, but a new owner will have to add the missing pieces of furniture and some appliances.

The house is very close to the mountain range, and its terrace offers great views. The layout includes three bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, a walk-in closet, and three bathrooms. There is a fireplace in the living room on the first floor and a beautiful marble staircase leads to the second floor.

A two-bedroom Townhouse for €135,809

Villa 2 room villa Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus € 132,202 3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²

In the village of Girna, just 200 meters from the sea, a townhouse in a small cottage village is up for sale. The house with a total area of 120 square meters can be bought for €135,809 and consists of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a living room combined with the kitchen. The house also includes a garage, but if a future owner doesn’t need it, this room can be converted into another bedroom.

The townhouse is practically ready to live in. You only need to buy the missing pieces of furniture and some appliances. The developer promises a modern home design, a glossy kitchen, ceramic tiles on the first floor, and parquet in the bedrooms, plus, a fireplace in the living room.

According to the seller, the house is within walking distance from the supermarket, the beach, the 5-star hotel, and the main road.

Villa of 110 sq.m. for €106,383

In the village of Agios Epiktitos in the Cyrene area, a newly built villa of 110 sq.m. is for sale. It includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a living room with a kitchen. The house has already been renovated and all you have to do is to buy the necessary appliances and furniture.

From the terrace overlooking the sea, the beach can be reached on foot.

A three-bedroom House for €133,545

A two-storey house with its own plot of land is for sale in the town of Karavas. This is not a new construction judging by the photos: someone has already lived here. The description in the ad is as brief as possible: the house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. According to the photos, there is also a living room with a kitchen. The living room has a fireplace and access to the terrace. Next to the house, there is a large private pool.

The decoration of the rooms is quite simple, but it has everything you need for living: furniture, appliances, and even small decorative elements that make this cottage cozier.