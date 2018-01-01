  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey

Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 359,925
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features children’s playgrounds, hiking trails, a hammam, a sauna, a mosque and sports grounds, around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a cafe, a garden, a parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Wi-Fi
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Istanbul Canal - 2 minutes
  • TEM motorway - 5 minutes
  • E5 highway - 10 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 11 minutes
  • Hospital - 10 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 40 minutes
New building location
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Newly built, spacious 3 bedroom apartment in Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential quarter New investment Properties for Sale in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential quarter 3 bedroom cheap apartment in Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with 5 star infrastructure
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v horoshey lokacii - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 359,925
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Ready to move-in apartments in a residential complex with fitness centre, close to restaurants and shops, Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The project has a building with three shops and flats with 1-3 bedrooms. All 2-3 bedroom apartments have 2 bathrooms. Some have a living room combined with a kitchen.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Everything you need for comfortable living is within walking distance: restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops, boutiques, kindergartens, several schools, ATMs, post offices, veterinary clinics, and convenience stores.

  • Underground, E-5- 4 minutes by car, 13 minutes on foot
  • Perlavista Mall- 7 minutes by car .
  • Bakent University- 7 minutes by car
  • Waterfront - 20 minutes by car
  • Autopia Car Show - 2 minutes by car, 11 minutes on foot .
Residential complex New residence in the historic area of Istanbul, Turley
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer spacious apartments with terraces.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Kadiköy is one of the most ancient areas, situated in the Asian part of Istanbul. It's less bustling and crowded here compared to the other tourist districts. But this is not to say that there is lack of sights in the area. In Kadiköy you'll find numerous shops and galleries, cozy cafes and luxury restaurants, parks and promenades, beautiful historic buildings and places of interest.
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a gym, basketball and tennis courts, a Turkish bath, walking and bike paths, an outdoor cinema, green areas, a parking.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • TEM highway - 5 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 40 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 5 minutes
  • Hospital - 5 minutes
  • School - 1 minute
  • Istanbul Canal - 8 minutes
  • Metro station - 12 minutes
Realting.com
Go