Apartment in New Building Kvartiry vblizi Cnyanskogo vodohranilischa

Minsk, Belarus
Price on request
Apartment in New Building Kvartiry vblizi Cnyanskogo vodohranilischa
About the complex

Multi-apartment low-rise building for 4-per. Ring in. Minsk. The picturesque and landscaped beach of the Tsnyansky reservoir is located just 500 meters from the building. Comfortable life near nature!

Low-rise building consists of three residential buildings

House 1: 16 apartments

House 2: 20 apartments

House 3:24 apartments

Residential buildings are designed for two-, and three-story.

Each section of the apartment building is equipped with an elevator.

The design of residential buildings is non-pocarcastic, with a transverse arrangement of load-bearing walls of ceramic blocks.

Apartments:

3-room – from 90.64 to 106.76 sq.m.;

4- com. – from 121.2 to 121.66 sq.m.

Infrastructure: within walking distance of the residential complex, there is a modern sports complex with open and closed tennis courts, a gym and a sauna with a swimming pool, schools, kindergartens, clinics, shops.

Cost of 1 m2 of the total area ( for SNB ) living quarters for citizens who are not registered with those in need of better housing conditions, legal entities and IP:

House 1 — 3 718.10 bel. rubles;

House 2 — 3 572.68 bel. rubles;

House 3 — 3 253.54 bel. rubles.

Cost of 1 m2 of the total area ( for SNB ) for citizens who are registered in need of better housing conditions in the administrations of the districts of. Minsk, organizations of the city. Minsk, without issuing directions to the administrations of the districts of. Minsk:

House 1 — 3 325.61 bel. rubles;

House 2 — 3 190.47 bel. rubles;

House 3 — 2 902.48 bel. rubles.

The procedure for making money.

For the payment of funds, installment payments are provided until July 2023 ( inclusive ).

An initial contribution of 40% of the total cost of the shared construction facility must be paid within 10 ( ten ) banking days - for residential premises, the construction of which is carried out by individuals and legal entities, not registered in need of better housing conditions.

An initial contribution of 40% of the total cost of the shared construction facility must be paid within 15 ( fifteen ) banking days - for residential premises that are being built by citizens, registered in need of better housing conditions.

Applications for contracts are accepted ( are registered ) at the address of. Minsk, pr. Independence, 46, office 1.

Live in an environmentally friendly area of the city of Minsk, relax after a working day near the pond or spend the weekend with your family in the fresh air — the dream of many urban residents! In a residential complex located in a picturesque prestigious area near the Tsnyansky reservoir, this will become a reality!

Minsk, Belarus
Residential quarter The "Mediterranean" residential quarter
Minsk, Belarus
Minsk, Belarus
Residential quarter Minsk World Quarter Eurasia
Minsk, Belarus
Minsk, Belarus
Apartment building на Первомайской
Mahilyow, Belarus
Residential quarter Lazurit
Minsk, Belarus
Residential quarter South America
Minsk, Belarus
Minsk, Belarus
Apartment building Kvartiry vblizi Cnyanskogo vodohranilischa
Minsk, Belarus
Minsk, Belarus
from Price on request
Residential quarter Minsk World Africa Quarter
Minsk, Belarus
Minsk, Belarus

 

The multifunctional and business, residential and entertainment, sports and financial complex Minsk World is being built on the runways of the first Belarusian airport « Minsk-1 ». Area

  • buildings — 340 ha

  • residential buildings — 2 200 000 m2

  • public premises — 1 400 000 m2.

Minsk World implements the advanced urban development concept « 15-minute city », which provides for the walking accessibility of all facilities necessary for the lives of children and adults, the elderly and persons with disabilities.

 

 

Together with houses named after the illustrious world capitals, in neighborhoods that are named for continents and continents, work and / or designed:

  • coffee houses and small restaurants

  • private medical rooms and modern clinics

  • kindergartens and schools

  • fitness centers and yoga studios

  • safe and bright children's towns with a soft coverage of the playground

  • thief territories, team game stadiums and tennis courts

  • a new city park with an area of about 40 hectares with recreation and entertainment areas for children and adults.

New buildings Minsk World

The team of Belarusian and foreign urban planners is working on the embodiment in the houses of a multifunctional complex of the best trends in modern world architecture.

Minsk World — is a 21 residential quarter, each of which has from 10 to 12 beautiful monolithic-frame buildings.

The houses of the complex design both small studios and spacious penthouses, as well as prestigious apartments with private terraces and a separate entrance.

In new buildings Minsk World you are waiting for:

  • spacious and artfully designed design lobby with reception and concierge, a toilet room with a changing table and a lad wash, places for guests to relax with a small letter

  • panoramic elevators from the window of which a beautiful picture of the complex

  • free-plan apartments where you can implement any design project

  • finished apartments for instantaneous instilling or efficient use in a profitable rental business

  • glazed loggias, French balconies, panoramic windows through which a lot of light comes all year round

  • commercial premises with separate input and ventilation, where you can implement any startup or develop an existing business project

Adjacent territory

There is no transit traffic of vehicles. This is a place of rest for adults and children with sports and children's games, tennis courts and basketball stadiums. A school or kindergarten is operating, under construction or designed on the territory of each quarter.

Motor Vehicle Comfort

Parking spaces are located on the outside of the quarters. Direct access to one of the new highways of Minsk was provided. You can drive to anywhere in the city by car in 15 minutes. For the best protection of the vehicle, parking lots with video surveillance, round-the-clock security, automated access to the owner in 24/7 mode are already working and are being built. Some of them are integrated with the ( shopping center for motorists ).

Transport accessibility

Public transport stops are located around the perimeter of the quarters. The route map allows you to quickly get to remote areas of Minsk even during rush hours. The metro station « Kowalskaya Sloboda » operates on the territory of the multifunctional complex. The opening of the metro station « Aerodrome », where the porcelain is being finished, is expected in the summer of 2023.

Best place for four-legged friends and owners

On the territory of the multifunctional complex there are places for walking and basic training for four-legged friends, where you can spend time with the dog, improving its physical shape and giving a boost of vigor.

International Financial Center and Avia Mall

An International Financial Center is being built at Minsk World to implement business projects and build a successful business career. Next to it will appear one of the largest ( ≈ 138,000 m2 ) in our country shopping and entertainment centers Avia Mall, where you will find a record number of brands ( ≈ 500 stores and boutiques ), there will be a big hypermarket. On a huge ( ≈ 9000 m2 ) food court you will be pleased with the widest palette of Belarusian and foreign dishes. The appearance of these objects on the map of the multifunctional complex will allow you to correlate the complex with the best business quarters of other countries and will cause m2 growth in new buildings.

Minsk World – investment in success.

 
Minsk, Belarus
29–89 m² 12 apartments

Would you like to discover for your family and yourself a world of free comfort, security and well-being?

Welcome to a multifunctional and business, sports and residential complex Minsk World, where the best Belarusian and foreign architects are implementing the concept of urban development - a 15-minute city.

Minsk World. The best place for parents and kids!

The complex is being built with a purpose to creat "a city within a city" - here will be everything necessary for life: schools, kindergartens and sports grounds, clinics and medical centers, pharmacies, shops, service facilities, bike paths and a large park. In Minsk World you can find apartments for every taste: from small studios to spacious penthouses and exclusive apartments with a private terrace and separate entrance.

Minsk World. The place where children can find a lot of friends!

Children's playgrounds in Minsk World are safe and eco-friendly.  They are located in free areas without any traffic. There are through entrances in most new buildings. One of the exits, as a rule, is located directly opposite the playgrounds. By choosing Minsk World for your family and yourself, you can bring your child to the world of security and a little more freedom.

Minsk World. The best place for fantasy!

Minsk World's houses have a free layout that allows new residents who have dreamed about their own home for a long time to equip their apartment in a way that is convenient for them, to implement individual projects and create as many rooms as necessary for their comfortable life.

Minsk World. The best investment for the future!

By investing in Minsk World, or in a commercial space or an apartment, you can open the first page in the history of your own business.  Multifunctional residential business and entertainment complex Minsk World provides not only comfortable living conditions for adults and children, but also suggests the best place for businessmen.

Welcome to Minsk World — the place for a comfortable life and successful business!

