  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Belarus
  4. Residential complex Minsk World

Residential complex Minsk World

Minsk, Belarus
from € 35,652
;
Residential complex Minsk World
1 / 9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Would you like to discover for your family and yourself a world of free comfort, security and well-being?

Welcome to a multifunctional and business, sports and residential complex Minsk World, where the best Belarusian and foreign architects are implementing the concept of urban development - a 15-minute city.

Minsk World. The best place for parents and kids!

The complex is being built with a purpose to creat "a city within a city" - here will be everything necessary for life: schools, kindergartens and sports grounds, clinics and medical centers, pharmacies, shops, service facilities, bike paths and a large park. In Minsk World you can find apartments for every taste: from small studios to spacious penthouses and exclusive apartments with a private terrace and separate entrance.

Minsk World. The place where children can find a lot of friends!

Children's playgrounds in Minsk World are safe and eco-friendly.  They are located in free areas without any traffic. There are through entrances in most new buildings. One of the exits, as a rule, is located directly opposite the playgrounds. By choosing Minsk World for your family and yourself, you can bring your child to the world of security and a little more freedom.

Minsk World. The best place for fantasy!

Minsk World's houses have a free layout that allows new residents who have dreamed about their own home for a long time to equip their apartment in a way that is convenient for them, to implement individual projects and create as many rooms as necessary for their comfortable life.

Minsk World. The best investment for the future!

By investing in Minsk World, or in a commercial space or an apartment, you can open the first page in the history of your own business.  Multifunctional residential business and entertainment complex Minsk World provides not only comfortable living conditions for adults and children, but also suggests the best place for businessmen.

Welcome to Minsk World — the place for a comfortable life and successful business!

Кварталы ЖК MINSK WORLD

Квартал Западная Европа

Квартал Южная Европа

Квартал Мировых Танцев

Квартал Евразия

Квартал Азия

Квартал Happy Planet

Квартал Северная Европа

Квартал Северная Америка

Квартал Центральная Европа

Квартал Южная Америка

Квартал Средиземноморский

Квартал Тропические острова

Дом Волна

Квартал Чемпионов

Квартал Африка

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 28.9 – 88.8
Price per m², € Price on request
Apartment price, € Price on request
New building location
Minsk, Belarus
Similar complexes
Residential complex Promenade
Minsk, Belarus
Residential complex ЖК "Соколиный край"
Machulishchy, Belarus
from € 29,167
Residential quarter Minsk World Southern Europe Quarter
Minsk, Belarus
Residential complex Полесский
Brest, Belarus
from € 51,333
Apartment building на Первомайской
Mahilyow, Belarus
You are viewing
Residential complex Minsk World
Minsk, Belarus
from € 35,652
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Антоновский квартал
Minsk, Belarus
from € 60,780
59–99 m² 43 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
< p > The main idea underlying the work on the Antonovsky quarter was to create a modern residential complex that meets all the requirements of the time and satisfies the needs of its inhabitants for a comfortable stay. The most competent specialists made efforts to implement all the positive experience gained by the industry in order to create comfortable, high-quality and at the same time affordable housing. < / p >< p > Extremely profitable location adds even greater value to these efforts and makes the offer unique in the capital’s real estate market, because all the necessary infrastructure already exists and is within walking distance. < / p >
Residential complex МК ФАРФОРОВЫЙ
Minsk, Belarus
39–1 431 m² 18 apartments
Completion date: 2022

MK "Farforovy" - a new multifunctional premium complex - class in the center of Minsk.

/ p

Exclusive location:

/ p

ul

li

within walking distance 2 metro lines – Art. Nemiga and Art. Pl. Yakub Kolas. It is planned to build a third branch.

/ li

li

In 5 minutes walk Victory Park and Komsomol Lake with wonderful walking routes and equipped beaches.

br /

And if in spirit closer to walking along the promenade of the river – Whistle nearby.

/ li

li

Practically in the center of the cultural life of the capital: within walking distance, the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus, the theater of Belarusian drama, the Theater - the studio of the Film Actor ...

/ li

li

Modern shopping centers, cafes, restaurants – at arm's length.

/ li

/ul

Modern architecture, panoramic elevators, yards without cars.

/ p

Design scheme - monolithic frame with filling with gas-silicate blocks.

br /

Outdoor decoration – ventilated facade.

br /

Free-plan apartments, each thought out and unique.

br /

On the upper two floors - 14 and 15 - m - apartments with terraces.

br /

Silent elevators of imported production from underground parking are raised directly to the floors:

/ p

ul

li

passenger elevators - high-speed.

/ li

li

cargo - passenger elevators - with a viewing window with city views.

/ li

/ul

Ceiling height in apartments with 2 on 12 floors – 2.8 meters, from 13 to 15 – 3 meter. The apartments are provided:

/ p

ul

li

dressing rooms, pantries, places for fitted cabinets;

/ li

li

climate - control.

/ li

/ul

The possibility is provided:

/ p

ul

li

warm floor installations;

/ li

li

video surveillance;

/ li

li

signaling;

/ li

li

apartment system for monitoring and filming meter readings by Internet - access from a computer or mobile phone;

/ li

li

the ability to control parking spaces and entrance doors to the apartment and premises.

/ li

/ul

The apartment-by-apartment - exhaust ventilation units with heat utilization, automation kit and control panel have been designed. The installations are low noise, with night mode, equipped with a highly efficient recuperator with the ability to equip filters and additional options:

/ p

ul

li

temperature control of each room;

/ li

li

installation of various hypoallergenic filters.

/ li

/ul

MK Porcelain - is a comfortable development-oriented commercial environment. Together with residential buildings inside the complex are the business - centers, SPA - center, built-in administratively - shopping rooms located on the first floors of houses under construction. Non-residential premises on the first floors are also actively sold. For the convenience of future residents, a kindergarten for 70 children has been attached to house 3B.

/ p

Have fun buying an apartment in the center of Minsk at a bargain price!

/ p

Lead and develop your business in Porcelain!

/ p

Residential complex Полесский
Brest, Belarus
from € 51,333
50–86 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2022

Buy a dream apartment in the center of Brest. The new residential complex "Polessky" is a group of 18-story monolithic houses for 102 apartments and 9-storey brick for 90 apartments. A school and a kindergarten are within walking distance, in which you do not have to stand in line for children. And also in the immediate vicinity are clinics and hospitals, banks, shopping centers, the embankment, the city beach, the main pedestrian promenade of the city. The complex is created with landscaped yards without cars, a sufficient number of parking spaces are created in the territories adjacent to the house. Atraumatic playgrounds and closed bike parks harmoniously complement the intra-house space. The built-in rooms on the 1 floors of the entire residential complex host a variety of shops, cafes and service facilities. The houses are equipped with premium elevators of the American brand Otis. The entrance group will meet you with design.

/ p

Realting.com
Go