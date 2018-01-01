  1. Realting.com
ГП "УКС Советского района г.Минска"

Belarus, пр-т Независимости, 46а
ГП "УКС Советского района г.Минска"
Developer
Русский
ukssov.by
Kvartiry vblizi Cnyanskogo vodohranilischa
Apartment building Kvartiry vblizi Cnyanskogo vodohranilischa
Minsk, Belarus
Completion date: 2023

Multi-apartment low-rise building for 4-per. Ring in. Minsk. The picturesque and landscaped beach of the Tsnyansky reservoir is located just 500 meters from the building. Comfortable life near nature!

Low-rise building consists of three residential buildings

House 1: 16 apartments

House 2: 20 apartments

House 3:24 apartments

Residential buildings are designed for two-, and three-story.

Each section of the apartment building is equipped with an elevator.

The design of residential buildings is non-pocarcastic, with a transverse arrangement of load-bearing walls of ceramic blocks.

Apartments:

3-room – from 90.64 to 106.76 sq.m.;

4- com. – from 121.2 to 121.66 sq.m.

Infrastructure: within walking distance of the residential complex, there is a modern sports complex with open and closed tennis courts, a gym and a sauna with a swimming pool, schools, kindergartens, clinics, shops.

Cost of 1 m2 of the total area ( for SNB ) living quarters for citizens who are not registered with those in need of better housing conditions, legal entities and IP:

House 1 — 3 718.10 bel. rubles;

House 2 — 3 572.68 bel. rubles;

House 3 — 3 253.54 bel. rubles.

Cost of 1 m2 of the total area ( for SNB ) for citizens who are registered in need of better housing conditions in the administrations of the districts of. Minsk, organizations of the city. Minsk, without issuing directions to the administrations of the districts of. Minsk:

House 1 — 3 325.61 bel. rubles;

House 2 — 3 190.47 bel. rubles;

House 3 — 2 902.48 bel. rubles.

The procedure for making money.

For the payment of funds, installment payments are provided until July 2023 ( inclusive ).

An initial contribution of 40% of the total cost of the shared construction facility must be paid within 10 ( ten ) banking days - for residential premises, the construction of which is carried out by individuals and legal entities, not registered in need of better housing conditions.

An initial contribution of 40% of the total cost of the shared construction facility must be paid within 15 ( fifteen ) banking days - for residential premises that are being built by citizens, registered in need of better housing conditions.

Applications for contracts are accepted ( are registered ) at the address of. Minsk, pr. Independence, 46, office 1.

Live in an environmentally friendly area of the city of Minsk, relax after a working day near the pond or spend the weekend with your family in the fresh air — the dream of many urban residents! In a residential complex located in a picturesque prestigious area near the Tsnyansky reservoir, this will become a reality!

Makroinzhiniring

The idea of creating and developing a business for managing residential and commercial real estate, combined with creative potential, originated among future founders of the ODO « MacroEngineering » in the late 90s of the twentieth century. With appropriate higher professional training, in the next ten years they implemented engineering projects of various difficulty levels, gradually moving towards the embodiment of their ideas.

The start was taken when the car holding « Atlant-M » in 2000 created its engineering unit – IP « Atlant-M Stroy », specializing in the complex of services for the design and construction of car centers, service stations, car wash and gas station. In this unit, the future founders of the ODO « MacroEngineering » took a leading position, moving from the manufacturers of works to top managers.

Today ODO « MacroEngineering » is a company aimed at meeting the needs of its Clients in acquiring high-quality and reliable real estate at optimal prices, open to offers of cooperation and investment, with an existing flexible system of discounts and installments. We are unencumbered by outstanding receivables and payables, unfulfilled tax or other obligations to the budget, as well as illiquid assets.

IP Petrov Illarion Mihaylovich
Baza Voloso

"Voloso" tourist complex in Braslav district, Vitebsk region, Republic of Belarus. The main activity is the creation and management of a tourist enterprise: design, commissioning, guest services, territory management. The tourist complex includes: - 5 two-storey cottages each with the area of 180 sq.m. - bathing complex - 160 sq.m. - restaurant 300 sq.m. - security office 15 sq.m. - land area of 1 hectare The tourist complex is planned to be integrated into the tourist infrastructure of the National Park "Braslav Lakes".

Strateg Group

Strateg Group is a space for creative and goal-oriented professionals. We support the development of the most useful and ambitious ideas, from innovative technical solutions to projects in the field of fine arts.

PS ZAO TREST PROMSTROY

The production and construction closed joint-stock company « TREST PROMSTROY » was founded in 1990 and has been operating in the construction market for 30 years. PS ZAO « TREST PROMSTROY » was actively building housing in. Minsk for 25 years. We built apartment buildings on the street. Pioneer and Guards, apartment buildings on the street. Surganova and on Pobediteley Avenue. PS ZAO « THRISTRY » residential buildings were also erected on the street. Timiryazeva, st. Pulikhova. Of course, we are proud of the landmark low-rise building in the area of the Drozda reservoir.

PS ZAO « THREST PROMSTROY » such significant objects of the city of Minsk as the Temple Monument in honor of All Saints in Uručia, the Pokrovsky business center, and the best sanatorium in 2020, Plissa, were built". Since 2020, our company began to implement construction outside the MKAD, in the developing satellite city of Smolevichi, where we are finishing the construction of an apartment building on ul. Industrial smolhouse.by and cottages lipkivillage.by

